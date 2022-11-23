Quintet Of The Americas to Present FESTIVE SOUNDS Concerts In Queens This December

Quintet of the Americas will present three Festive Sounds programs of commissions on December 14 at Church-in-the-Gardens, 50 Ascan Ave., Forest Hills, December 17 at Queens Public Library in Jackson Heights , 35-51 81st Street and December 18 at The Center At Maple Grove Cemetery, 127-15 Kew Gardens Road, all in Queens, NY.

All programs will include the Premiere of Caprice for Wind Quintet by Peri Mauer, along with Tango for a Cold Winter Day (2014) by Lev "Ljova" Zhurbin, Dance of Praise and Fiesta Latina by James Cohn, Winter Music by Adam Schoenberg, Serenata by Carlos Franzetti, Still Rockin' in Jerusalem by Carl MaultsBy and Procesión jíbara (2008), Alegria!, and Venid Pastores a Belen! by Edgar Colón-Hernández.

The programs will also include music for the season: Umoja by Valerie Coleman (for Kwanza), Skating by Vince Guaraldi, Sleigh Rides by Mozart, Allegro con Spirito di San Niccolo arranged by Harold Schiffman and Festive Sounds of Hanukah.

Performers will be Kim O'Hare Bonacorsa, flute; Matt Sullivan, oboe and English horn; David Valbuena, clarinet and bass clarinet; Barbara Oldham, horn; and Alexander Davis, bassoon.

The December 14 and 17 concerts are free.

The December 18 is also free admission, but RSVP is required at 347-878-6613. $5.00 for walk-ins. Parking is free at Maple Grove.

All Quintet of the Americas presentations are ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

Founded in Bogota, Colombia in 1976, Quintet of the Americas has specialized in bringing music from the Western hemisphere to audiences in the United States since its arrival in New York in 1979. The group has enjoyed an international career that has taken them to concert halls throughout the Americas and Eastern Europe, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Symphony Space, and the Library of Congress. Visit their website at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211285®id=&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.quintet.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 and become their friend at http://www.facebook.com/groups/325982319921/. Quintet photos are available at http://quintet.org/press.html.