Quintet Of The Americas Presents CELEBRATION OF THE EARTH Concert On April 22 At Gallery 9B9 In Manhattan

Quintet of the Americas will present a Celebration of the Earth program on Saturday, April 22 @ 4:00 PM at Gallery 9B9, 9 Avenue B in Manhattan, NYC, in association with 2B&2C: The Ken Kro-Ken Memorial Foundation.

The program will feature a World Premiere performance of Shanyse Strickland's Ala Arusha - Mother Earth. She recently won a space as a composer in the 2023 Music by Women International Festival, which will premiere a commissioned piece titled Afrofuturism, which also was the winning piece for the Urgent Art Fund grant. She has written and published seven original works, one of which was performed by the horn section of the New Haven Symphony, titled "Moods." Shanyse has written commissioned works for the horn section of the Seattle Symphony, the brass faculty at the University of Texas, the DC Strings in Washington, DC and many other musicians around the country. Visit her at https://www.shanysestrickland.com/.

The program will also include Summer Music by Samuel Barber, Hudson Valley Music by Christopher Kaufman, Three Nature Walks by Alexandra Molnar-Suhaida, Earth Song by Frank Ticheli and Suite Popular Brasileira by Julio Medaglia.

Performers will be Kim O'Hare Bonacorsa, flute; Matt Sullivan, oboe; David Valbuena, clarinet; Barbara Oldham, horn; and Alexander Davis, bassoon.

The April 22 concert is free, but registration is required. Seating is limited so please make a reservation at quintetorg@gmail.com. The concert will be live-streamed.

All Quintet of the Americas presentations are ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

Founded in Bogota, Colombia in 1976, Quintet of the Americas has specialized in bringing music from the Western hemisphere to audiences in the United States since its arrival in New York in 1979. The group has enjoyed an international career that has taken them to concert halls throughout the Americas and Eastern Europe, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Symphony Space, and the Library of Congress.

Visit their website at Click Here and become their friend at http://www.facebook.com/groups/325982319921/.