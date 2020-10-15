Queens Theatre's Theatre For All Training Program Enters Third Year, Applications Due October 20

Queens Theatre has announced its third year of acting training exclusively for Deaf/Disabled actors.

The three-week, free program runs November 2 to November 20 and includes workshops on monologue and scene study for stage and on-camera acting. Workshops and panel discussions on issues related to navigating the industry in the 21st Century are offered for all participants. The program culminates with a public component where work is shared online.

The program is offered as part of Queens Theatre's Theatre For All Initiative to advance the inclusion of Deaf and Disabled people with in the performing arts.

Carey Cox, actor & playwright who participated in our TFA Training Program and the TFA Short Plays has said this about her experience, "Queens Theatre brought me closer to my community of disabled performers with the TFA program. Queens Theatre invests in the human experience as a whole."

Applications are now being accepted for the third year of the Theatre For All training program. Queens Theatre offers two distinct programs: A Beginner-level program, and an Advanced level program.

Due to the coronavirus, both programs are hosted virtually, on Zoom. Both levels are free of cost for the participants who are accepted into them. The program is open to all actors who identify as Deaf/Disabled who are 18 years of age or older. TFA Training is a national program.

TFA Training Teaching Artists are a diverse group of disabled and non-disabled professionals. This year's instructors include:

Mary Teresa Archbold (Law & Order: SVU, Bull)

Brigid Brady (Actor/Singer/Teacher, Broadway: The Phantom of the Opera, Gossip Girl)

Christine Bruno (Actor/Teaching Artist/ Consultant, member The Actors Studio, Law & Order)

Sofiya Cheyenne (The Farrelly Brothers' Loudermilk)

Evan Cummings (NYC Based director: Lincoln Center Director's Lab, New York Theatre Workshop)

Stephen DeAngelis (Producer/Casting Director)

Clark Jackson (Marvel's Luke Cage, Madame Secretary)

Pat Shay (Improviser and faculty member, The PIT)

ASL Interpretation and Audio Description is provided throughout.

HOW TO APPLY:

Application Deadline: Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

To Apply Please Submit the Following:

Resume

Headshot

Cover letter (1 page only) that includes the following: Describe your acting experience to date, including any training history you may have; and how you hope to use this training to further your goals

Audition Video The audition video should be no longer than five minutes and no shorter than one minute. Present a dramatic of comedic monologue from theatre, film, or television that you feel displays your strengths as an actor/performer. You will need to upload the completed video to Dropbox, Google Drive, or an unlisted YouTube video, and provide a link on the application form.



"As a Deaf actor, I thoroughly enjoyed training with Theatre For All and greatly benefited from my time there. At the time, I was already a few episodes into shooting Netflix's Tales of the City - it was my first recurring role and a new experience for me, and the experience I gained at Theatre For All really helped me navigate the rest of the shooting process and helped improve my on-camera work. What I'm most appreciative of and thankful for is how experienced the faculty is and how well equipped they were to provide feedback and insight because they are working industry professionals themselves." - Dickie Hearts 2018 TFA alum

Submission Process:

DEADLINE: Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 by 12:00 pm EST.

Learn more about the program on the Queens Theatre website.

Submit materials (resume, headshot, cover letter) via the Queens Theatre TFA Training Program 2020 registration form.

For any questions related to the program, email TFAapplication@queenstheatre.org.

Students will be selected and notified of acceptance no later than Monday, Oct. 26.

