Queens Theatre To Present Mark Morris Dance Group's 'Dance for PD'

Beginning this January 2022, Queens Theatre is partnering with Mark Morris Dance Group to present its internationallya??acclaimed Dance for PD program in English and Mandarin, making its adaptive dance program for people living with Parkinson's disease accessible to millions of Mandarina??speaking people with mobility concerns globally.

The free classes - held twice monthly beginning Sunday, January 9, 2022 - will be held in-person and available to view online and are open to people with Parkinson's, their families, friends, and care partners, as well as anyone with mobility concerns. All classes will be bilingual in Mandarin and English, and future bilingual classes in Spanish and English are being planned to begin in March 2022.

The classes will take place on Sundays at 2:00pm ET on January 9 and 23, February 13 and 27, and March 13 and 27. For more information, visit https://queenstheatre.org/event/dance-for-pd-in-mandarin/2022-01-09/ or https://danceforparkinsons.org/.

In each class, participants engage with a teaching artist and each other during a 50a??minute movement session based on ballet, modern, tap, jazz, traditional cultural dance forms, and Mark Morris company repertoire. During the pandemic, the classes shifted to a virtual format and garnered more than 2,000 participants from 38 countries across the globe. Celebrating its twentieth anniversary this year, Dance for PD now reaches more than 10,000 participants worldwide through its affiliate and online network.Dance for PD in Mandarin is being led by specially trained instructors Coco Cao, Nico Li, and Jun Zhou. Each session includes a welcome and introduction, a 50-minute movement experience adapted for mobility issues often associated with Parkinson's disease, and time for conversation in small groups. All classes feature live music accompaniment.

"It has been a longtime goal for our program to remove language barriers for participation in our classes and to better engage the diverse Parkinson's community of New York City and beyond," said Maria Portman Kelly, Dance for PD Programs and Engagement Manager. "Our Dance for PD classes in Mandarin are not simply a translated experience, but an exploration and celebration of the vibrant, unique dance, movement, and music cultures of China."

"We are incredibly fortunate to partner with the Mark Morris Dance Group to present Dance for PD," said Queens Theatre Executive Director Taryn Sacramone. "At Queens Theatre, we believe that the well-documented benefits of dance and music should be available to all. We're proud to partner on such an inclusive program."

COVID Vaccination Policy

In compliance with New York City's vaccine mandate for indoor activities, Queens Theatre requires confirmation of vaccination against COVID-19 of all eligible (12 years of age and over) staff, performers, renters, and visitors, with at least one shot from a vaccine considered effective by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and/or the World Health Organization.