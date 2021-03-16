Queens Theatre To Offer Virtual Performing Arts Classes For NYC Students During Spring Break

Queens Theatre (QT) will present a week of virtual performing arts classes to engage students during the New York City Public School spring break-from Monday, March 29th to Friday, April 2, 2021-to spark participants' imaginations and grow their natural performance skills through fun, targeted theater activities, and rigorous workshops.

"Queens Theatre continues to be a vital-and virtual-destination for creativity and innovation this spring," said Queens Theatre Executive Director Taryn Sacramone. "On the heels of the popular launch of our virtual classes during the mid-winter break in February, QT will expand our online classes so students can experience the arts and hone their skills - from the comfort of their homes."

Throughout the week, children ages 6 to 9 years old can participate in "Picture a Story" and refine their acting skills. For those a bit older, Queens Theatre will present "Be Scene", where participants in two groups (ages 10 to 12 years old and 13 to 16 years old) can hone their acting skills. And, in the final workshop, "On the Page", older teens and emerging young adult writers can learn best practices of short playwriting.

Visit https://queenstheatre.org/online-performing-arts-classes-spring-break-2021/ for more details and fees.

Picture a Story - Kids exercise their creative imaginations and practice their acting skills in this fun weeklong program. Working with a director and a musical director, students in this workshop will select a wordless graphic novel to adapt and perform on stage. Kids will have great time working together to interpret the images in the books into storyline and inventing all the dialogue and song lyrics. Once the script and songs are written, they begin the rehearsal process to bring their adapted story to life on stage. At the end of the week, students present their play to friends and family.

Age Group - 6 to 9 years old

Monday - Friday 10am - 12pm

2 hour per workshop (10 hours total)

Fee - $150

Be Scene - Young performers hone their acting skills in this exciting intensive scene study workshop. Students work with a director improving their acting skills while learning to work with an acting partner. We begin each workshop with ensemble building theater games and then move on to learning the basics of acting with a partner through the rehearsal process. Students work toward a final showing of scenes for friends and family.

Age Groups - 10 to 12 and 13 to 17 years old (Limit 12 students per group)

Monday - Friday 1pm - 3pm

2 hour per workshop (10 hours total)

Fee - $150

On the Page - Aspiring playwrights learn best practices of short playwriting in this rigorous workshop designed to help you get your idea for a play on the page. Guided by professional playwrights, writers will examine the craft and inspiration involved in writing for the stage. Most playwriting considerations, including character, dialogue, structure, conflict, tone and theme, apply to full-length plays and one-acts, as well as short plays. But there are also aspects of playwriting unique to the short play, which our program will explore in detail. The short play is a great way for emerging writers to get "a foot in the door." On the Page will help you take the first step.

Age Groups - 14 to 19 and 20 and up (Limit 8 students per group)

Monday - Friday 4pm - 6pm

2 hour per workshop (10 hours total)

Fee - $150