Queen's Public Library Announces March LITERARY THURSDAYS

Queens Public Library returns in March with more Literary Thursdays! Get full details here!

Literary Thursdays - March 2021

March 4

Author Talk with Goldie Goldbloom about "On Division: A Novel"

"On Division" is a thoughtful examination of one woman's life, a story of awakening at middle age, and the dynamics of self and collective identity. Author Goldie Goldbloom, winner of the 2020 Jewish Fiction Award, will give us a glimpse of the insular Chasidic community through her multi-layered story of how secrets can shake even the most secure and close-knit families. To join, go here.

March 11

Author Talk with Janice P. Nimura about "The Doctors Blackwell"

"The Doctors Blackwell: How Two Pioneering Sisters Brought Medicine to Women and Women to Medicine" looks closely at sisters Elizabeth and Emily Blackwell, English immigrants, who became the first and third women in the U.S. to earn medical degrees. In 1857, they founded the very first hospital staffed by women, the New York Infirmary for Indigent Women and Children. Join us as NY Times bestselling author Janice P. Nimura talks about these two remarkable women. To join, go here.

March 18

Author Talk with Ellen M. Snyder-Grenier about "The House on Henry Street"

In 1893, nurse Lillian Wald walked through the Lower East Side to a squalid tenement and the bedside of a dying mother. What she witnessed that day inspired her to create the Henry Street Settlement. Ellen M. Snyder-Grenier traces the history of the settlement and its role as one of the nation's most important and renowned social service agencies. To join, go here.

March 25

Author Talk with Marisa Meltzer about "This Is Big: How the Founder of Weight Watchers Changed the World -- and Me"

Marisa Meltzer layers the story of Weight Watchers founder Jean Nidetch with her own lifelong journey through various fad diets in her book "This Is Big: How the Founder of Weight Watchers Changed the World -- and Me." Join us for a look at Jean's remarkable but little-known life in business and growth as a weight loss maven and insight into America's obsession with thinness. To join, go here.

All programs are held at 4 PM on WebEx.