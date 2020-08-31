Queens Library Announces Literary Thursdays Lineup for September
All programs are held at 4 PM via WebEx.
Queens Library has announced their Literary Thursdays September lineup!
Check it out below:
September 3
Author Talk with Richard Bell about "Stolen: Five Free Boys Kidnapped into Slavery and Their Astonishing Odyssey Home"
Join us as Dr. Richard Bell, shares the story of his book "Stolen: Five Free Boys Kidnapped into Slavery and Their Astonishing Odyssey Home." Philadelphia, 1825: five young, free black boys are lured onto a ship with the promise of food and pay, tricked by a gang of kidnappers and slavers. Their courage forever changed the fight against slavery in America and shone a glaring light on the network of human traffickers and slave traders who stole away thousands of legally free African Americans. To attend, go here.
September 10
Author Talk with Emily Levesque About "The Last Stargazers"
Humans in the earliest civilizations used the stars to orient themselves. Stargazing is a pursuit that continues to fascinate us: from Copernicus to Carl Sagan, astronomers throughout history have spent their lives trying to answer the biggest questions in the universe. Join us as astronomer Emily Levesque, a professor at the University of Washington, shares the stories of modern-day stargazers and takes us inside the most powerful telescopes in the world. To attend, go here.
September 17
Characters and Places in Scottish History and Fiction with Author Gillian Tait
Take a virtual tour of the Scottish cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow with author and photographer Gillian Tait and locations from her new book "111 Places in Fife That You Shouldn't Miss." Her talk will include some of the most picturesque locations featured in the "Outlander" series and those that inspired the "Harry Potter" books, uncovering secret tales and characters - both real and fictional - that haunt these ancient Scottish places. To attend, go here.
September 24
Author Talk with Caroline B. Cooney About "Before She Was Helen"
Caroline B. Cooney, the author of more than 90 books for teenagers, including "The Face on the Milk Carton," will speak about her new book for adults "Before She Was Helen." This absorbing mystery starts with a check on a neighbour and a photo shared online bringing decades-old secrets to life. It explores what happens when the lie you've been living falls apart and you're forced to confront the truth. Join us for this special author talk. To attend, go here.
