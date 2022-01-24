Queens Centers For Progress Presents The 26th Annual EVENING OF FINE FOOD in March

For one night only on Tuesday, March 15, hundreds of people will come together at Terrace on the Park in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Queens, for the 26th annual "Evening of Fine Food," presented by Queens Centers for Progress (QCP).

The event - which is both in-person and virtual (for anyone wishing to enjoy the event's interactive features from the comfort of their home) will raise funds to support the longtime organization's programs and services, assisting more than 1,200 individuals with developmental disabilities to lead more independent lives.

"For more than 70 years, QCP has been helping adults and children to live their best lives," said QCP Executive Director Terri Ross. "Core to our mission is the belief that all people can learn and that everyone - in spite of any developmental disability - can make meaningful choices about their lives."

Tickets for QCP's 2022 "Evening of Fine Food" are $135 per person. The event is presented from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Guests are asked to R.S.V.P. by March 13. Tickets and further details are available at https://www.queenscp.org/event/26th-annual-evening-of-fine-food/

This event has been held for more than two and a half decades and this year returns to an in-person celebration this March, after presenting last year's festivities via Zoom (and with home delivery of meals) amid the pandemic.

This March, the festivities will include an exceptional and engaging dining experience featuring culinary delicacies from the finest restaurants and beverage purveyors in the area. As guests mingle, sample gourmet foods, and enjoy an open bar, they also can enjoy Comedians Suzanne Windland and Usama Siddiquee, Magician Apollo Riego, the voice of Jim Altamore performing as Frank Sinatra, and the sounds of DJ Mike Kouros of Bravo Sound. And guests can participate in the silent auction, and take "selfies" in a Le Selfie photo booth.

"We are excited to come together in person again for an exciting 'Evening of Fine Food'," said QCP Director of Development Wendy P. Gennaro. "We are extremely grateful to our extraordinary Board of Directors, our many generous restaurants and sponsors, and everyone who plans to join us for what will be a very exciting evening."

The benefit will honor two "Chefs of the Year"- people who have made an impact and a difference in the community: Rhonda Binda, Vice President, Government Affairs and Social Impact, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corporation, and Thomas Rudzewick, President and CEO, Maspeth Federal Savings. In addition to being honored, they will serve their community in a different way - by cooking a family specialty!

In addition to returning Queens restaurants Marbella Restaurant, Austin's Ale House and Bourbon Street, the event features tasty delights from: Aigner's Chocolate, Café Renis, Havana Central, Javamelts, La Casa de Julia, MadeFresh Organic, Max Bratwurst und Bier, MumsKitchen NYC, One Station Plaza, Schmidt's Candy, and The Wine Room for Forest Hills. Additional restaurants will be announced in the coming weeks.

This year's fundraiser boasts a robust group of sponsors: Long Island Employee Benefits Group, Maspeth Federal Savings & Loan, and Mutual of America (Golden Delight Sponsors); Investors Bank (Entertainment Sponsor); and, Raymond Chan Architect, P.C. (Selfie Booth Sponsor). Media sponsors are: Metropolitan Airport News, QNS.com, QPTV, Queens Courier, Queens Ledger, Times Ledger, and Yelp.

For sponsorship opportunities or more information, please contact Wendy Phaff, (718) 380-3000, ext. 325, or email WPhaff@queenscp.org