QUEEN OF LAPA Makes NY Premiere As Part Of Documentary Competition At NewFest
Queen of Lapa, the critically-acclaimed documentary from directors Theodore Collatos and Carolina Monnerat will have its much-anticipated New York premiere as part of the documentary competition at the 31st edition of New Fest: New York's LGBTQ Film Festival, on Saturday, October 26 at Cinépolis Chelsea.
A favorite at numerous international film festivals, including Sheffield, Maryland, Australia's Antenna Documentary, and Scottish Queer, winner of the Alternative Spirit Award at the Rhode Island International Film Festival and named Best SHOUT Feature Film at the Sidewalk Film Festival for best LGBTQ film, Queen of Lapa is an intimate and captivating portrait of renowned cabaret performer, activist, and sex worker Luana Muniz, one of the most influential transgender Brazilians in history.
Humanizing issues around transgender sex work in Rio de Janeiro-a city currently governed by a conservative Evangelical mayor in a nation presided over by a far-right head of state-Queen of Lapa offers a look into the lives of sex workers whose very existences are battled on dual fronts: for identifying as transgender in an openly hostile sociopolitical environment in addition to making their livelihoods through prostitution.
A proud sex worker since the age of eleven, Muniz, has helped to usher in a more tolerant reality for new generations of trans sex workers by offering housing and protection, through her "hostel," in the crime-heavy neighborhood of Lapa. Collatos and Monnerat's documentary explores the day-to-day lives, rivalries, and quests for love of "Luana's girls," as Muniz offers them mentorship in a country recognized for its violence against members of the LGBTQ+ community.
Along with profiling an unsung heroine, this fly-on-the-wall verité documentary humbly listens, sans judgement, to frank discussions of transfemme victory-and tragedy-on the streets of Lapa.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A New Jersey middle schooler and her mother are fighting back after the student was punished for wearing a t-shirt from Broadway's The Prom to school.... (read more)
Bailey McCall to Lead WAITRESS on Tour; Full New Cast
The diner is a?oeOpening Upa?? with a full cast for the upcoming National Touring Production of WAITRESS, the Hilarious Hit Broadway Musical from Gram... (read more)
Update: Barcelona Dance Company Barred From Performing In Los Angeles
The Latino Theater Company announced today that it has been forced to cancel the two-week run of Spanish performance artist Marta Carrasco's 'Perra de... (read more)
Jenn Colella and Caitlin Kinnunen to Star in Site-Specific Reading of FUN HOME
Quintessence of Dust Theatre Company will host a one night only benefit reading of the Tony Award winning musical Fun Home. Tony Award nominees Jenn C... (read more)
Courtney Reed Will Return To ALADDIN
Aladdin will welcome back Broadway's original Jasmine, Courtney Reed, for a limited run! Reed will assume the role from Wednesday, October 16th throug... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at the Magical Cast of San Francisco's HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child begins preview performances on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 and the official opening is Sunday, December 1, 2019, at ... (read more)