QUAIL BELL'S WACKY WINTER VARIETY SHOW Announced At Broadway Comedy Club

Quail Bell Productions presents a variety show full of delicious, stupendous & funny ha-ha acts! Hosted by Christine Stoddard & Jess Appel at the Broadway Comedy Club at 6 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2022.

Christine Stoddard is a Salvadoran-American writer, actor, director, and artist based in Brooklyn. Her plays at the Broadway Comedy Club include "Hashtag Mountain Girl," "Clowns & Otters," "Forget Fairytales," and others. She is the co-host of Poet Voice Sucks, a funny poetry series, with Jess Appel. (You can catch the next one on December 18th!) In June 2022, she wrote/directed/appeared in her award-winning drama "Mi Abuela, Queen of Nightmares" at Gene Frankel Theatre. She has written several critically-acclaimed books and been the artist-in-residence at multiple organizations, with work appearing in The Huffington Post, Cosmopolitan, The Brooklyn Rail, Ms. Magazine, The Feminist Wire, The Portland Review, and beyond. Her feature film, Sirena's Gallery, an arthouse title, is distributed by Summer Hill Films. She is the founder of Quail Bell Press & Productions, including Quail Bell Magazine. Find out more about her work at www.worldofchristinestoddard.com. Instagram/Twitter: @stoddardsays

Jess Appel is thrilled to have the opportunity to bring together another set of outstanding performers at the Broadway Comedy Club. An actor by trade, Jess has spent the last year performing in the premiers of several two women comedy plays, originating the roles of: Sex Toy in "My Favorite Sex Toy", Social Media Influencer and more in "Hashtag Mountain Girl", and Otter and Clown Pimp in "Clown & Ottors". A few other of Jess's favorite NYC and regional comedic theater credits include: Fairy #2 in "Forget Fairytales", Rosalind in "As You Like It", Little Sally in "Urinetown The Musical", and Bad News Bear in "Avenue Q". She recently starred as Period Lady the original audio play, "Lady in Red"(Soundscape Theater). She hails from New Jersey, and got her BFA in Acting from Syracuse University when Zoom did not exist. Please laugh AT her. @realdealjessappeal www.jessappel.com

Meredith Binder moved to NYC in 2021 and she feels like she's been here her entire life! Her screen credits include Three Busy Debras (HBO Max), Beloved Beast (Lionsgate/Amazon), STILL (Hulu), The Food That Build America (History Channel), and A Crime to Remember (Investigation Discovery). On stage, Meredith was most recently seen in the New York Theatre Festival 2022 where she played a Russian grandmother in Nick Bompart and Stefania Papadopoulos' new play Idols. Meredith is a member of the NYC chapter of Theatre 68. Speaking of stages, Meredith recently started performing stand up comedy at open mics and comedy club showcases-- she's hooked! As a content creator, Meredith has written, produced, and acted in a dozen short films that have all screened in festivals and won awards. Her comedic film, Rent's Due, gained distribution through Quat Media, Typecast Films, and Netflix. Rights were purchased by Frontier Airlines. Meredith has a master's degree in Electrical Engineering. She enjoyed a successful career in technology before choosing to pursue the arts full time. She is the mother of two adult sons, a former Peace Corps Volunteer (Fiji), a foster care advocate, and a decadent dessert baker.

Seann Cantatore is an NYC-based musical comedian, absurdist, and professional kind person who combines musical characters, sketch comedy and utter ridiculousness in her gorgeously entertaining shows. Seann believes in humor that welcomes everyone to the party. With her whimsical wit and inviting presence, you'll feel right at home belly-laughing or confronting your deepest emotional vulnerabilities. Seann has performed throughout New York, Washington DC, Michigan, California and recently returned from a SouthEast solo comedy tour! You can follow her on Instagram at @seanncantatore or check out her website seanncantatore.com.

Comfort Cat is a Staten Island-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.

The winner of a performance grant from the Staten Island Council of the Arts and the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, Thomas Fucaloro has been on six national slam teams. He holds an MFA in creative writing from the New School and is a co-founding editor of Great Weather for Media and NYSAI press. He is an adjunct professor at Wagner College and BMCC where he teaches world lit and advanced creative writing. Thomas has released 2 full lengths: It Starts From the Belly and Blooms and Inheriting Craziness is a Soft Halo of Light by Three Rooms Press. He also has 4 chapbooks: Mistakes Disguised as Stars (Tired Hearts Press), Depression Cupcakes (Yes, Poetry), There is Always Tomorrow (Mad Gleam Press) and The Only Gardening I Do is When I Give Up (Finishing Line Press ).

Nicholas M. Garofolo is a New York City actor and was born in the Bronx, New York. Nicholas had the lead role in "Twenty Twenty" which won " Best Psychedelic Fantasy Short Film " at Retro Avant Garde Film Festival (2020) and Best Horror/Thriller at the Golden Wheat Awards Festival (2022). Twenty Twenty has screened at the Buenos Aires International Film Festival, Andromeda Film Festival and the AfterLife Film Festival. The follow up to "Twenty Twenty", "Blood Fear" screened at The Hollywood Monthly Film Festival (Nominee for Best Sci-Fi Film) and at the Focus International Film Festival (Ruby Award Winner). The follow up to "Blood Fear", "Feeding On The Living" won best Sci-Film at The Hollywood Monthly Film Festival. These three films have become chapters in the feature film titled "Crime Traveler: The Adventures of Dave Slade. Nicholas had the male lead role in "The Immigrant" which in 2021 has screened at the Boden International, Paris International and the Golden Short Film Festivals. Nicholas had a lead role in "Bobo Touch Helpline - The Kisser" (Improv comedy) that screened at the Manhattan Film Festival in April 2019, Festival of Cinema NYC in August 2019 and Coney Island Film Festival September 2019. He wrote "Raw Sewage" which screened at the NY Underground Comedy Festival in May 2020 and then the Couch Film Festival in February 2021.

Nick Hahn is an up and coming stand-up comedian out of Boston with a biting wit and a desperate need to get out of the house. You can find him performing across New England in bars, clubs, and an overgrown lot next to Logan Airport. When he isn't telling jokes, he's distributing organic produce out of that same overgrown lot (Eastie Farm) to the food insecure families of East Boston.

Mateo Rodriguez-Hurtado (@_laserpipe) is an NYC-based comedian, variety show host, writer, co-founder of the Brown Theatre Collective, and Performance Studies chameleon from Chicago. Recently, Mateo appeared in LOVE AROUND THE BLOCK, at HermÃ©s, directed by Jason Eagan with music by Dave Molloy, book by Isaac Oliver. Film: a to be announced feature written & directed by Ophir Ariel. They've been seen (perf)orming throughout the big apple at rambunctious spaces including Ars Nova, The Kitchen, HERE Arts Center, Chateau de 420 Marcy, Mayday Space, Triple Crown, Queens Brewery, Littlefield, The PIT, ART/NY, Edge Theater @ The Point, and The Footlight, among other spaces. Solo show credits include: UNCUT FROM AIR!, directed by Dusty Childers at Dixon Place's HOT Fest 2018 and DISCO, dirigida por Suni Reyes. Virtual performance credits: MONTH (their recurring virtual variety show that has been presented by: The Brown Theatre Collective, La MaMa, The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, The Vortex REP, Coop Fund, BAAD Bronx, NYU Performance Studies, among others) and Zilla Vodnas' Twitch comedy show: Zillavision.

Sridhar Maruvada began acting at a very young age. Years of children's plays at ethnic cultural events and 2 public school plays did not lead him to New York's stages, but they were the steps along the way that filled-out his early resume. NYC opened Sridhar's life and career up to stage, film, comedy and Improv. His last step before heading West was the lead role of Navin Srivastava in "Huck & Holden" written by Pulitzer finalist Rajiv Joseph. While in LA, Sridhar adopted the more Director-friendly name "Sid Veda". Veda became SAG-eligible by booking a national commercial directed by David Fincher with his first audition in Hollywood and then 5 more national ads before landing a 2 year national campaign with MetroPCS called "Tech & Talk". Sid was Chad for MetroPCS for 2 years and Manavendra in 2 episodes of "Outsourced" (NBC) to give his career/life a tele-supportive theme for the new decade. Now, back in NYC (where he belonged the whole time, ahem), he is more than thrilled to rediscover the magic of the stage and the energy and the express trains. With a BS in Actuarial Math, an MBA from Boston University and a Class Clown Award from Sridhar Maruvada's first incarnation, he is abundantly prepared with a wide and eclectic variety of useless skills.

Nicole Pascaretta is an NYC-based actor and comedian originally from Detroit, MI. Most recently, Nicole played the role of Ilse in the musical, Spring Awakening. From her performance in Spring Awakening, she was nominated to perform at the KCACTF Musical theater program early next year. Nicole and her comedy partner, Julia Schroeder, headlined the 2022 Detroit Women of Comedy Festival with their original two-woman show, The Parent Trap: Lord of the Twins Trilogy. Nicole also performs musical improv and original sketch comedy with her duo, Bring Your Own Bob. She has been sighted at notable venues like Caveat, Magnet Theater, and The PIT and has performed in improv festivals all over the country. Follow her on socials: @nicole.pascaretta

Tom Rizzuto's earliest childhood memory is when his family's Christmas tree fell on him. In the 30-something years since that's happened he's been filling his time writing, acting, storytelling, and teaching. His writing has appeared in publications such as History Magazine and Discover Magazine. He's a contributor to the Rock and Roll Archeology podcast network and his TedxTalk Understanding the Music that Divides Us can be viewed on Youtube.

Quail Bell Press & Productions is a woman-owned creative studio and the parent of Quail Bell Magazine and various other arts, media & entertainment projects. Founded by writer, artist, and filmmaker Christine Stoddard, Quail Bell is based in Brooklyn, NY. Find out more at QuailBell.com.

Tï»¿he club requires a two-drink minimum, as is standard for comedy clubs and other cabaret venues in New York City. No refunds or exchanges are allowed for ticket purchases, except in the case of event cancellation. The performer line-up is subject to change due to COVID or other reasons. Thank you for supporting independent arts & entertainment in New York City.