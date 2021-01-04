Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Progress Continues on Conversion and Expansion of Times Square Theater

Four new floors will be created above the old theater, which will be turned into new retail space.

Jan. 4, 2021  

Progress is being made on the conversion and expansion of the historic Times Square Theater, located at 215 West 42nd Street, New York Yimby reports.

The $100 million project, designed by Beyer Blinder Belle and developed by NYC Economic Development Corporation and Stillman Development International, will implement interior renovations and a vertical extension to double the structure's height.

Four new floors will be created above the old theater, which will be turned into new retail space. There will also be a rooftop space.

The location is accessible via the 1, 2, 3, 7, A, C, E, N, Q, R, W, and S trains at the 42nd Street-Times Square and 42nd Street-Port Authority Bus Terminal stations.

A finalized completion date has yet to be announced. Beyer Blinder Belle previously called for a 2020 deadline, but that was not achieved due to delays.

Read more on New York Yimby.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You