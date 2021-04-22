Producers Guild of America Announces Anti-Bullying Trainings in the Wake Scott Rudin Workplace Abuse Stories

Deadline has reported that The Producers Guild of America has announced that they will be expanding its Independent Production Safety Initiative to include anti-bullying trainings "with the goal of eliminating workplace violence and aggression."

This news has been announced after stories broke last week about stage and screen producer Scott Rudin's abusive workplace behavior.

Read the full story HERE.

The guild revealed that they are forming a task force "to examine these issues within our membership and the entertainment business at large. We stand committed to working with our colleagues at other organizations to eradicate this behavior."

They revealed in a statement:

"We are deeply disturbed and disheartened by the continuing allegations of workplace harassment and abuse in our industry, and stand with those who speak out against such violence and intimidation in all forms... We must work together to make our industry a more equitable and safe place for everyone involved, no matter what their level or role."

Scott Rudin has stepped back from his projects and released an apology, stating, "After a period of reflection, I've made the decision to step back from active participation on our Broadway productions, effective immediately. My roles will be filled by others from the Broadway community and in a number of cases, from the roster of participants already in place on those shows."