Previews for ROMEO & BERNADETTE: A MUSICAL TALE OF VERONA AND BROOKLYN Begin Tomorrow Night

Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) in association with Eric Krebs will present the Off-Broadway premiere of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn, with book and lyrics by Mark Saltzman, music adapted from classic Italian melodies, and directed and choreographed by Justin Ross Cohen. Previews begin at the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres 502 West 53rd Street (10th Avenue & 53rd Street) tomorrow night, Tuesday, January 14th at 7pm with an official opening on Thursday, January 23rd at 8pm. Performances will continue through February 16, 2020.

Romeo-yes, THAT Romeo-finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But no, it's Bernadette, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this wild spoof of Shakespeare's timeless tale.

The cast for Romeo & Bernadette is: Nikita Burshteyn (Newsies), Anna Kostakis (NY debut), Carlos Lopez (Man of La Mancha), Michael Marotta (Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia), Michael Notardonato ( NY debut), Ari Raskin (NY debut), Troy Valjean Rucker (August Rush - Upcoming B'wy), Zach Schanne (Pippin), and Viet Vo (Viet Gone).

The creative team is Walt Spangler (Scenic Design), Fabio Toblini and Joseph Schrope (Costume Design), Ken Billington (Lighting Design), One Dream Sound (Sound Design), Aaron Gandy (Music Director), Steve Orich (Musical Supervision/Arrangements/Orchestrations), Kathryn Ann Wright (Associate Choreographer). Christine Viega is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Carol Hanzel Casting, CSA.

The performance schedule will be as follows: Tues. at 7pm, Wed.-Fri. at 8pm, Sat. at 3pm and 8pm, Sun. at 3pm. Tickets are priced $49-$69.

BIOS

Mark Saltzman (Book/Lyrics) began his career in New York with the Muppets. His "Sesame Street" sketches and songs (including "Caribbean Amphibian") earned him seven Emmy Awards, but behind Bert and Ernie's back, Mark was writing shows for Soho Rep, 13th Street Theater, and the Village Gate, where he co-wrote the long-running revue "A, My Name is Alice." Mark collaborated with Jerry Herman on the CBS holiday movie "Mrs. Santa Claus" starring Angela Lansbury. For the movies, he wrote The Adventures of Milo and Otis, Three Ninjas Kick Back and screenplays for SONY, Universal, and Disney. His TV movie, "The Red Sneakers" directed by and starring Gregory Hines was nominated for a Writers Guild Award. In 1997, Mark's musical, The Tin Pan Alley Rag opened at The Pasadena Playhouse, received five Ovation Award nominations, including Best Musical, and went on to play at New York's Roundabout Theater. Other stage works: Falling for Make Believe, Lorenz Hart's life story (Colony Theater); Mr. Shaw Goes to Hollywood (Laguna Playhouse,) optioned for the movies by The Little Film Company. Mark is a graduate of Cornell. More information at www.marksaltzman.com

Justin Ross Cohen (Director/Choreographer) Film and theater director won an Audience Favorite nod for Waiting for Yvette, starring Wendie Malick, at both the Palm Springs International Short Film Festival and on LOGO/TV. Off- Broadway: I Could Go On Lip-Synching!, starring Lypsinka (Provincetown Playhouse, NY/ Callboard Theater, L.A.), About Time by Paulette Attie (Jose Quintero). Los Angeles: Nocturne, by Adam Rapp (The Other Space), Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens, by Bill Russell, starring John Rubinstein (Interact), Women Behind Bars, by Tom Eyen, starring Lainie Kazan, Jennifer Tilly, Niecy Nash, Lesley Ann Warren, Ellen Greene and Peter Facinelli (Pico Playhouse), Romeo and Bernadette by Mark Saltzman (Wyoming Theater Festival). Acting credits include Broadway: A Chorus Line, Pippin, The Magic Show, and the film A Chorus Line.





