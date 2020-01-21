Previews for BEYOND BABEL Begin Tonight

Narrative urban dance makes its New York debut tonight in Beyond Babel, the acclaimed theatrical experience from rising theater artists Josh Aviner and Lyndsay Magid Aviner of Hideaway Circus and the award-winning team of Keone and Mari Madrid.



Beyond Babel will open February 1, 2020 for a 10-week limited engagement through March 29, 2020 Off-Broadway at The Gym at Judson (243 Thompson Street). Tickets are available now at www.BeyondBabelShow.com.



Told through a narrative urban dance riff on Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, Beyond Babel takes a contemporary look at the consequences of building physical - and ideological - walls to create division. The narrative follows two divinely linked lovers (played by the Madrids) fighting to connect as authorities raise a border that tears their families apart and forces their community to confront its diverging identities.



Josh and Lyndsay Aviner serve as Lead Producers and Creative Directors of this unique production. In addition to leading the cast, Keone and Mari Madrid also serve as Choreographers and Artistic Directors.



Joining Keone & Mari on stage is an elite team of dancers reprising their roles from the San Diego production: Olivia Battista, Melissa De Jesus, Noelle Franco, Selene Haro, Shannon Kelly, Samuel Moore, Mikey Ruiz, Julian "Juju" Sena, and Fabian Tucker. Celebrated British dancer Dylan Mayoral joins the ensemble for the Off-Broadway run, as well as understudies Julia Alaimo, Eric Delgado, Rosalind Hsu, Maya Kell-Abrams, James Kho, Jen Margono, Brianna Mercado, Esosa Oviasu, Kaylar Preite, Aaron Quini, and Darien Van Rensalier.



World-renowned dancers and choreographers, the Madrids' work has been featured on "So You Think You Can Dance," "World of Dance" and "Dancing with the Stars." They have worked with BTS, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Flying Lotus & Kendrick Lamar, among many others, and also choreographed and starred in Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself" video, which has amassed over 1.5 billion views on YouTube.



Beyond Babel features an ever-changing contemporary soundtrack and a set comprised of vast crochet art installations and backdrops by singular visual artist London Kaye. The production features costume design by Carlis Pistol and lighting design by Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter and Sean Beach.



Beyond Babel premiered September 21, 2018 at a pop-up theater in downtown San Diego, CA, and played 125 performances over six months. Described by BroadwayWorld as "a truly spectacular theatre experience not to be missed," the sold-out run received a tremendous critical response.

Get a sneak peek at the theatrical dance experience below!





