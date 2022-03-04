Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Premiere Of Matthew Evan Taylor's LIFE RETURNS Announced March 24 at The Metropolitan Museum Of Art

Composer and saxophonist Matthew Evan Taylor's Life Returns is an evening-length composition that draws on African American, South Indian, and European musical practices.

Mar. 4, 2022  

Matthew Evan Taylor: Life Returns will have its premiere from Metropolis Ensemble with RAJA, Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 7 p.m. at The Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium

Commissioned by MetLiveArts and the Grammy-nominated Metropolis Ensemble in collaboration with mridangam artist Rajna Swaminathan's RAJAS ensemble, Life Returns melds freely improvised and through-composed music to celebrate resilience in the face of despair and the triumph of light and color over darkness.

Tickets start at $25.



