Premiere Of Matthew Evan Taylor's LIFE RETURNS Announced March 24 at The Metropolitan Museum Of Art

Matthew Evan Taylor: Life Returns will have its premiere from Metropolis Ensemble with RAJA, Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 7 p.m. at The Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium

Composer and saxophonist Matthew Evan Taylor's Life Returns is an evening-length composition that draws on African American, South Indian, and European musical practices.

Commissioned by MetLiveArts and the Grammy-nominated Metropolis Ensemble in collaboration with mridangam artist Rajna Swaminathan's RAJAS ensemble, Life Returns melds freely improvised and through-composed music to celebrate resilience in the face of despair and the triumph of light and color over darkness.

Tickets start at $25.