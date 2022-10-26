Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Poll Results: BroadwayWorld Readers Respond To Times Square Casino Development

A majority of our readers opposed the development of a Times Square casino

Oct. 26, 2022  

SL Green Realty Corporation and Caesars Entertainment have announced a joint bid to bring a new casino to 1515 Broadway - above the Minskoff Theater, currently home to Disney's "The Lion King" on W. 44th street in Times Square.

The Broadway League has come out in strong opposition to the project, noting that, "Broadway is the key driver of tourism and risking its stability would be detrimental to the city."

However, Actors' Equity Association came out in support of the project in a statement saying, "The proposal from the developer for a Times Square casino would be a game changer that boosts security and safety in the Times Square neighborhood with increased security staff, more sanitation equipment and new cameras."

With the theatre community weighing in on this new possibility, we polled our readers on if there should be a casino in Times Square or not, and the results are in!

16% of BroadwayWorld readers who responded said that there should be a casino in Times Square, while 84% responded opposing the development of a casino in the heart of the New York theatre district.

Poll Results: BroadwayWorld Readers Respond To Times Square Casino Development



Related Stories
HAMILTON & Swing Left to Host Voter Contact Events for 2022 Midterms Photo
HAMILTON & Swing Left to Host Voter Contact Events for 2022 Midterms
 Swing Left and Hamilton are partnering to host a series of events to help get out the vote—including canvassing, bus launches, and afterparties for volunteers—in cities across the country.
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of A RAISIN IN THE SUN at The Public Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of A RAISIN IN THE SUN at The Public
A Raisin in the Sun has officially opened at The Public Theater! Written by Lorraine Hansberry and directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara, this revival marks Hansberry's Public Theater debut as the theater's Astor Place home celebrates its 55th season producing work by groundbreaking artists. See photos from opening night here!
Video: Stream SPACE DOGS: A NEW MUSICAL on BroadwayHD! Photo
Video: Stream SPACE DOGS: A NEW MUSICAL on BroadwayHD!
Watch an all new trailer for Space Dogs, and then stream the musical on BroadwayHD! Space Dogs is an epic new Off-Broadway musical that tells the incredible true story of Laika, a dog sent to space by a Russian scientist during the Cold War.
VIDEO: First Look at Josh Grobans GREAT BIG RADIO CITY SHOW Concert on PBS Photo
VIDEO: First Look at Josh Groban's GREAT BIG RADIO CITY SHOW Concert on PBS
Experience the world-renowned baritone performing songs from many musical genres alongside several special guest stars including Cyndi Lauper, Denée Benton, New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck and more. Watch a video preview of the upcoming concert special now!

From This Author - BWW Polls


Poll Results: BroadwayWorld Readers Respond To Times Square Casino DevelopmentPoll Results: BroadwayWorld Readers Respond To Times Square Casino Development
October 26, 2022

With the theatre community weighing in on this new possibility, we polled our readers on if there should be a casino in Times Square or not, and the results are in!
BWW Polls: Should There Be a Casino in Times Square?BWW Polls: Should There Be a Casino in Times Square?
October 24, 2022

We want to hear from you! Do you think there should be a casino in Times Square?
BWW Polls: Do Discount Tickets Impact Your Ticket Purchases?BWW Polls: Do Discount Tickets Impact Your Ticket Purchases?
June 29, 2022

How likely would a discount impact your decision to make a ticket purchase?
Poll Results: BroadwayWorld Readers Respond To Mask Policy ChangePoll Results: BroadwayWorld Readers Respond To Mask Policy Change
June 22, 2022

With Broadway theatres adopting a 'mask optional' policy in July, we polled our readers on if they would still wear a mask at Broadway shows next month, and the results are in.
BWW Polls: Will You Continue to Wear A Mask in July?BWW Polls: Will You Continue to Wear A Mask in July?
June 21, 2022

With Broadway theatres adopting a 'mask optional' policy in July, we want to hear from you: will you continue to wear a mask in the theatre?