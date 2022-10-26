Poll Results: BroadwayWorld Readers Respond To Times Square Casino Development

SL Green Realty Corporation and Caesars Entertainment have announced a joint bid to bring a new casino to 1515 Broadway - above the Minskoff Theater, currently home to Disney's "The Lion King" on W. 44th street in Times Square.

The Broadway League has come out in strong opposition to the project, noting that, "Broadway is the key driver of tourism and risking its stability would be detrimental to the city."

However, Actors' Equity Association came out in support of the project in a statement saying, "The proposal from the developer for a Times Square casino would be a game changer that boosts security and safety in the Times Square neighborhood with increased security staff, more sanitation equipment and new cameras."

With the theatre community weighing in on this new possibility, we polled our readers on if there should be a casino in Times Square or not, and the results are in!

16% of BroadwayWorld readers who responded said that there should be a casino in Times Square, while 84% responded opposing the development of a casino in the heart of the New York theatre district.