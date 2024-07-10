Poet/Lyricist Julie Flanders Releases Third Poetry Collection WATERMARKED

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Julie Flanders, lyricist and co-founder of American Prize, Telly and Anthem Award winning recording/performing artist October Project, has released Watermarked, her third collection of poetry.

The recipient of a 2024 Telly Award for her poem The Big Sadness, Flanders is an Amazon best-seller in poetry for her two previous collections, Joyride and Shadow Breathing. Her animated poem "Doubts" was an Official Selection at 29 film festivals, among them the prestigious Berkshire International Film Festival and Women Deliver, the leading global advocacy organization for the health, rights and well-being of girls and women.

With Marina Belica and Emil Adler, Flanders is the co-founder of the recording/performing artist, October Project, whose haunting songs and unique artistry continue to attract millions of listeners around the world. Powered by Flanders' words and Adler's music, October Project is renowned for the aural beauty and metaphysical lyricism of its songs, enjoying sustained popularity for over thirty years. Its five albums continue to be available on every major streaming platform, including its recently released, full-length studio album, The Ghost of Childhood.

To encourage and support the art of poetry, the group helms the annual October Project Poetry Contest, now in its sixth year, during National Poetry Month, attracting prize-winning, published and unpublished poets from the United States and abroad. Flanders has been a longstanding participant in the Poetry Month Challenge, posted a new original poem on social media each day in April. She is also the originator of the hashtag #haikuTuesday, creating and encouraging posts of haikus every Tuesday, year round, contributing an archive of hundreds of poems and haikus.

Flanders is also a creative consultant, with a significant track record of mentoring leaders to succeed in outrageous ways, on their own terms, in business and in life. Trained in clinical hypnosis, neurolinguistics, trance states, and many other modalities, Flanders' clients include Academy Award-winning actors, filmmakers, writers, musicians, speakers, and creative innovators in culture, media, and the arts.

Photo credit: Samuel Flanders