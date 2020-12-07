Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Tony Nominee Celia Rose Gooding

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features 2020 Tony nominee from Jagged Little Pill, Celia Rose Gooding! Celia made her debut as Frankie Healy in the world premiere of Jagged Little Pill as well as the Broadway production. Past roles include Penelope Pennywise in Urinetown and Carmen Diaz in Fame at The Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy in New York City.

Celia has studied Acting and Film at the Berridge Conservatory in Normandy, France with a concentration in Shakespeare, and studied dance at The Alvin Ailey Institute. She is a graduate of Hackley School in Tarrytown, New York with honors in performing arts. She is currently a student at Pace University in New York City, majoring in Musical Theatre.

