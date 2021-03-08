Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Mauricio Martínez

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Broadway veteran Mauricio Martínez. What is Mauricio up to right now? "I'm in Miami- I've been here for a month working on a new TV show for the next couple of months. I'm very happy to be working and to have a job right now after last year- it was rough for everyone. It's a great character, a great script, and I'm having a blast!"

The Mexico native has made a name for himself on stage and screen, portraying characters in both Spanish and English. "I'm fascinated by the English language and I love performing in English. I actually prefer singing in English because that's how I learned to sing in the first place. I'm very comfortable doing musicals in English."

Find out even more about how Mauricio got his start and what he's up to now below!

Mauricio Martínez is a Mexican Emmy Winning actor, Broadway veteran and recording artist. He recently starred as Emilio Estefan in On Your Feet! The Story Of Emilio & Gloria Estefan on Broadway and in the world premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical memoir Unmasked at PaperMill Playhouse. He can also be seen in NBC Universo's original Emmy Wining TV series "El Vato" on Netflix.

Mauricio's television credits include multiple Telenovela's in Univision and Telemundo like Señora Acero and La Mujer Del Vendaval as well as the 40th Annual Kennedy Honors on CBS and "The 2019 Gershwin Prize" on PBS (performing next to artists like Patti LaBelle, Cindy Lauper, Rita Moreno, Andy García and Gloria Estefan).

In the Mexico City stage, Mauricio starred in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Saturday Night Fever, The Drowsy Chaperone, Sweet Charity, the premiere Spanish versions of Off Broadway's The Last Five Years, Songs From An Unmade Bed and Arthur Miller's A View From The Bridge, among others.

Mauricio has released two Latin pop albums available on iTunes and is currently working on his first english album with Broadway Records.

