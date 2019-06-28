Podcast: 'Keith Price's Curtain Call' Celebrates Pride with Keith's Favorite Interviews

Just in time for our 50th Anniversary of The Stonewall Riots that started the Gay Liberation Movement leading to the LGBTQIAA Community and countless numbers of PRIDE festivities happening all over the world, my podcast would like to take a moment and throw some love to some of the out and open performers working in theater today that have stopped by for a chat with me.

Having made those strides, even professions like acting and performing had been plagued by a sort of Lavender Scare of its own. Closeted performers hid and still do hide their identity in order to advance their careers. For many of us in today's world, it seems crazy to continue that charade.

So, for the few and proud who are letting their light shine, I want to take a moment and just say, "HAPPY PRIDE!!!" and "Hey, gurl, Hey!"

Gregory Allen- Playwright, Screenwriter, Author, Actor stopped by my show to talk about what was his latest project,HIDING IN DAYLIGHT. Since that conversation, he's turned that short play into a short film that recently celebrated a turn at the Cannes Film Festival. This particular piece speaks to the seemingly frightening place that our country MIGHT become. Usually he takes part in the annual Tony Predictions Show, but since he was at Cannes, he just sent his in via email. Please enjoy my conversation with this Out and Proud visionary.

Listen to the episode here:

Marcus Paul James- Actor /Singer/ Songwriter Marcus Paul James is currently working his tail off in the current high energy Tony Award Winning AIN'T TOO PROUD, all while living in his own truth. He is another one of those names that you need to know now, before the rest of the world discovers him. When he sat with me, he was promoting his cabaret show at the legendary supper club, Feinstein's 54 Below. So in addition to his duties on Broadway, he will be participating in a new series called, Broadway Buskers, where he, along with a roster of other fabulous Broadway talent,will be beguiling Historic Times Square with his dulcet tones and some of his original music. Flash Back with me and perhaps meet for the first time, Marcus Paul James.

Listen to the episode here:

Anne Steele: Singer/songwriter is one hard working woman, between performance gigs, writing and recording sessions,podcasting,all while maintaining a family life, makes us all proud. She is currently touring and promoting her latest work, MADE OUT OF STARS. I loved sitting down with her to talk about all of it. Reacquaint yourself with Ms. Anne Steele. Listen to the episode here: Michael Kushner- Photographer Michael Kushner has made himself a household name among many in the Broadway Community as one of the "go to" photographers. His client list includes many of the fabulous divas working on the Great White Way. He has a distinct flair that comes from not only his confidence as a photographer, but also his love and passion about who he is, and an even clearer picture of what his purpose is. Please take some time and reconnect with this fabulous artist. Listen to the episode here: Jenn Colella: (Drama Desk Award winning , Tony Award Nominated), Actress, singer, comedian, stole my heart as the busy body gossip columnist, Hedda Hopper, in CHAPLIN, and then stole the world's heart as American Airlines pilot, Beverly Bass, in the Award Winning Musical, COME FROM AWAY. Although she stays attached to the show, she is workshopping a new Shaina Taub musical about the Suffragettes, and she will play the boy who won't grow up in Peter Pan this summer as part of Pittsburgh CLO's 2019 Summer Season. She and I had a great out and open conversation that included everything. I do have a mad crush on her, and you will too. Please revisit my conversation with her. Listen to the episode here: Tony Award Nominated Actor/Singer, Max von Essen, is one of the most dashing and talented men of Broadway. We met when he was nominated for the Tony Award for AN AMERICAN IN PARIS. He is currently touring the country as a Leading Man in FALSETTOS. He also has an album/CD available everywhere you can get music entitled, Call Me Old Fashioned:The Broadway Standard. Make sure to Download his Music and go see him as he tours the country. Tell him that i said "Hi", if you happen to meet him at the stage door. Listen to the episode here: Singer, Actress, and Impressionist, Carly Sakalove,caught me by surprise this year in her fun and amazing performance in Off Broadway's The Book Of Merman. She has been an off and on cast member of Off Broadway's The Wondrous Marvelletes, too. After announcing her recent engagement to her fiance, did I realize that she was living her fullest and best life as a complete artist. Please enjoy my conversation with her and discover Ms. Carly Sakalove while she is on her adventures. Listen to the episode here: Choreographer and budding fitness guru, Joseph Corella, and I met at his vibrant and fabulous booth at 2019 Broadway Con for his Broadway themed exercise video and classes. He's creating the type of fitness craze that finally folks who love them some Broadway, can get fit to music that they know and love, with steps that you can learn and enjoy. He recently had a major national launch for 5,6,7, BROADWAY Along with his hunk of a lawyer husband, Joseph's fitness empire is well on its way. Please revisit and enjoy my conversation with this totes adorbs Joseph Corella. Listen to the episode here: The Cast of Camp Morning Wood gets a special shout out from me, because they are not only OUT, but they are fully naked on stage, in a show that has more to it than meets the eye, and believe me, there is a lot for the eyes. Alex Gagne, Tim Garnham,Brady Vignes, Bryan Songy, Sean Stephens, Michael Witkes,Anthony Logan Cole, Courtney Dease, and Najee Gabay-Knight are baring it all, but their characters have heart and soul. Enjoy my conversation with these awesome and brave performers, and try to see the show before it closes on July 7th. Listen to the episode here: From red carpets to recording studios and everywhere in between, Keith Price, comedian, former producer and on air personality/theater reporter for Sirius XM OUT Q (Behind the Curtain, Backstage Skinny), Guest Critic on NY 1, and now podcaster, takes his endearing and warm interviewing style, combines it with his passion and love for theater (Broadway, Off Broadway, Off Broadway, Regional), and brings you some great conversations with some pretty amazing people.

Recent episodes of the podcast are available now via free subscription to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play Music, Mixcloud, and Soundcloud. There you can access some of his previous podcasts featuring Chita Rivera, Leslie Uggams, Jessica Lange, Judith Light, Chuck Cooper, Betty Buckley, Danny Burstein, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Michael Feinstein, Jane Krakowski, Brandon Uranowitz, Montego Glover, Lea Salonga, Kate Baldwin, Jenn Colella, Laura Linney, Martha Plimpton, Sheldon and Margery Harnick, and so many more.





Related Articles