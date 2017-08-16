Podcast: 'Half Hour Call w/ Chris King' Welcomes Triple-Threat, Jared Grimes

Today's guest is Jared Grimes. Jared is a true triple threat. He has shared the stage with legends such as Wynton Marsalis, Gregory Hines, Mariah Carey, and also performed for Barack Obama and Ted Kennedy at the Kennedy Center.

We talk about his time with Gregory Hines, and how Jared developed his endurance and amazing work ethic from tapping in the NYC subways.

This interview was split into two episodes, so please enjoy part 1 with Jared Grimes!

About Half Hour Call with Chris King

Chris King is an artist with a background in dancing and acting. He has performed in many commercials, TV, film, and was recently Chistery in Wicked on Broadway. While touring and traveling, he has spent time in over 35 countries and five continents. He loves chatting and getting to know new people.

"This podcast is for people to get to know more about the daily lives of everyone involved in live stage. I was trying to find one common thread that has all aspects of live performance. My fiancé suggested the "half hour call," we all receive from stage management before a performance and I loved it!

We will be having conversations with directors, choreographers, actors, musicians, crew and so much more. Everything from life in the business to daily routines that keep our bodies and minds in shape for 8 shows a week! I hope you have as much fun as I did in hearing everyone's stories!"

