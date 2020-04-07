Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Presents Ashley Loren
Ashley Loren is currently the standby for Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical! She has worked with artists such as Kathleen Marshall, Bono of U2, and Yoko Ono; and has sung backup for artists like Carly Rae Jensen, Melissa Ethridge and Iggy Azalea. She made her Broadway debut in the revival of Jekyll and Hyde, and followed it up with the national tour. You may have seen her on American Idol season 8, or season two of NBC's This is Us. She currently has a film in post production called Be The Light.
Ashley opens up about her chronic Lymes Disease diagnosis as a child, and the neurological complications she dealt with as a result. She stresses the need for more common knowledge about this tricky, complicated, and multi-faceted illness. But she also says her struggle led her to a life in the arts, as theater and music became her outlets.
In this episode, they talk about:
Life as standby on Broadway, and the new challenges that come with it
Her obsession with Shania Twain, which led to her investment in a career in music
The pressures and obstacles that come with being in the music industry as a child
Finding a family while touring the world with Carly Rae Jepsen
Why she always wanted to be an FBI agent
The importance of saying "yes" to opportunities that come your way
