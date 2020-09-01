Podcast Exclusive: THE THEATRE PODCAST WITH ALAN SEALES: Montego Glover

Montego Glover is an actor, singer and voiceover artist who made her Broadway debut in the original Broadway production of The Color Purple as Celie and Nettie.

This Broadway performer believes abundance is the only way to go, and shares how after "cutting her teeth" in the theater, she found her way into television, video games, animation, and more.

Montego Glover is an actor, singer and voiceover artist who made her Broadway debut in the original Broadway production of The Color Purple as Celie and Nettie. She went on to create the role of Felicia Farrell in the Broadway musical Memphis, for which she received a Tony Award Nomination, and won both the Outer Critics' Circle Award and the Drama Desk Award. Montego also received acclaim for her performances in The Royale at Lincoln Center Theater, and All The Natalie Portmans produced by MCC Theater. She starred in the 2016 Broadway revival of Les Miserables as Fantine, and most recently, Montego completed a run as Angelica Schuyler in the Chicago Company of Hamilton. On television she can be seen in Bull, Black Box, The Following, Hostages, Smash, Golden Boy, The Good Wife, White Collar, NYC 22, Law & Order, and Memphis on Broadway for PBS. Montego has lent her voice to many video gaming projects which include: Battlefront, Renegade Squadron & The Old Republic all for the Star Wars franchise. And in the world of animation she can be heard voicing characters for Dora the Explorer, Go Diego Go. We will soon see Montego in a new show called Inventing Anna on Netflix.

Born in Macon, Georgia and raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Montego shares that music was always an integral part of her life. She attended church every Sunday with her family, where she says everyone sang in the choir. Montego shares vivid memories of watching art programs on public television, and feeling "transported" by the aural, visual and movement based storytelling. "It woke something up in me," she says, and it never ever went back to sleep. Around the age of 12, Montego began studying acting formally in school. She later found her way to Florida State University, where she earned her BFA in Music Theatre.

After moving to New York City to pursue her career, Montego gave herself a month to learn her new home - to get acquainted with the city, the subway, and catch up with old friends. During this month, she told herself she wouldn't worry about auditions. However, two weeks after her move, she received a phone call from a fellow FSU alumni who was in a show downtown, and they'd just lost their leading lady. She auditioned and landed the job on the spot. Montego began working steadily in theater, but soon added commercials, television, voice-over projects, and guest spots with symphony orchestras to her repertoire. In her own words, the current pandemic has "changed the game", and Montego shares with us how she is continuing to take care of her heart and her spirit, allowing her to keep showing up for herself, her career, her family, and her chosen family.

In this episode, they talk about:

How she is staying busy and sane during quarantine

One of the things she loves most about Theater

Her "toolbox"

Playing a woman with "a darkness" inside in All the Natalie Portman's

How she recovers after a deeply emotional performance

Stumbling upon her first acting class in school when she was young

Her BFA program at Florida State University

Her views on abundance

What is The Theatre Podcast?

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

Visit TheTheatrePodcast.com to listen to more episodes or subscribe easily via:

The Theatre Podcast is a proud member of the Broadway Podcast Network.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You