Playwright Susan Glaspell is Opening with a Play in NYC!!!

"Bernice" by Susan Glaspell

Directed by Julia Genoveva

A Genoveva Productions

The play," Bernice" takes place in the roaring 1920's and it is about the strange circumstances surrounding Bernice's death. As family and friends dig deeper and try discover what really happened, unsettling revelations come to the surface. And everyone must come face to face with the truth...

Performances:

FRI 10/22 AT 7PM

SAT 10/23 3PM & 7PM

SUN 10/24 3PM

Tickets $20 (Online Admissions only)

To purchase tickets online click HERE

353 Studios, 353 West 48th Street, NYC 10036, 2ND FL, ROOM#1

a??per CDC guidelines audience members please show proof of vaccination at the door--and please wear face masks during the performance.

