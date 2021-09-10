Playwright Rebecca Kane Recognized With $5,000 City Artist Corps Grant

Playwright Rebecca Kane is one of 500 New York City-based artists to receive $5,000 through the City Artist Corps Grants program, presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre.

The work she is presenting will be a staged reading of a new play called Crawlspaceblog. The reading will take place on October 17th, 2021, at 7:00pm, at The Tank (312 W 36th St, New York, NY 10018). It will be directed by Cameron Collier. Cast includes Kelsey Bowens, Mateo Moreno, Tara Nicole Murphy, Christian Neely, and Josephine Pizzino.

The play follows a woman who runs a room rental service and watches over her unknowing guests, then writes an anonymous blog about their private nighttime routines. The playwright invites potential audience members to interact with a blog meant to represent the lead character here: https://crawlspaceplayblog.tumblr.com/

Over the course of three award cycles, more than 3,000 artists will receive $5,000 grants to engage the public with artist activities across New York City's five boroughs this summer and fall. Artists can use the grant to create new work or phase of a work, or restage preexisting creative activities across any discipline.

City Artist Corps Grants was launched in June 2021 by NYFA and DCLA with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre. The program is funded by the $25 million New York City Artist Corps recovery initiative announced by Mayor de Blasio and DCLA earlier this year. The grants are intended to support NYC-based working artists who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.