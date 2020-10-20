Play-PerView Will Reunite the Cast of TONI STONE For a Reading

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The event takes place on Tuesday, November 10th at 7:00pm EST.

The Roundabout cast of Toni Stone will reunite for a reading for Play-PerView. The event takes place on Tuesday, November 10th at 7:00pm EST.

Toni Stone is written by LA Drama Critics Circle Award winner Lydia R. Diamond.

Led by Obie Award winner April Matthis, the entire cast of the production will be performing the reading, including:

In Toni Stone, the first woman to go pro in baseball's Negro Leagues is an encyclopedia of baseball stats, has a great arm, and doesn't understand why she can't play with the boys. A celebration of an unremembered superstar you'll never forget, Toni Stone is a vibrant, funny, and fascinating story about staying in the game, playing hard, playing smart, and playing your own way.



Proceeds benefit Negro League Baseball Museum.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.play-perview.com/events.html.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You