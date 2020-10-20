Play-PerView Will Reunite the Cast of TONI STONE For a Reading
The event takes place on Tuesday, November 10th at 7:00pm EST.
The Roundabout cast of Toni Stone will reunite for a reading for Play-PerView. The event takes place on Tuesday, November 10th at 7:00pm EST.
Toni Stone is written by LA Drama Critics Circle Award winner Lydia R. Diamond.
Led by Obie Award winner April Matthis, the entire cast of the production will be performing the reading, including:
- Eric Berryman
- Harvy Blanks
- Phillip James Brannon
- Daniel J. Bryant
- Jonathan Burke
- Toney Goins
- Kenn E. Head
- Ezra Knight
In Toni Stone, the first woman to go pro in baseball's Negro Leagues is an encyclopedia of baseball stats, has a great arm, and doesn't understand why she can't play with the boys. A celebration of an unremembered superstar you'll never forget, Toni Stone is a vibrant, funny, and fascinating story about staying in the game, playing hard, playing smart, and playing your own way.
Proceeds benefit Negro League Baseball Museum.
Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.play-perview.com/events.html.
