Pianist Rosa Antonelli to Host Concert at Carnegie Hall â€“ Part 2 Online

Pianist Rosa Antonelli will host Concert at Carnegie Hall - Part 2, an online watch party on Thursday, September 17 @ 7:30 PM New York time, featuring more selections from her triumphant October 2011 performance in Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium, including pieces recorded for her acclaimed Albany Records CDs Remembranza and Esperanza. The 2011 concert was a benefit for Action Against Hunger and is presented in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Presented with the sponsorship of the Consulate General of Argentina in New York, in cooperation with of Steinway & Sons Pianos, the September 17 event can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/c/rosaantonelli/live.

Ms. Antonelli will perform Floro Ugarte's Two Preludes from Suite di Mi Tierra, Four Tangos by Astor Piazzolla, Carlos Guastavino's Two Preludes from La Siesta, along with Epilogo from Escenas Romanticas and Allegro de Concierto, both by Enrique Granados.

Her latest CD Bridges, From Chopin to Piazzolla has received international acclaim. Read reviews and see video interviews with Ms. Antonelli about it at http://www.rosaantonelli.com/reviews/.

Argentinian pianist Rosa Antonelli, a Steinway Artist since 1998, is one of today's leading performers and a champion of classical Latin-American and Spanish music.

She has toured extensively, with more than 1,000 concerts in Europe, Africa, Asia, Latin America and North America, and is dedicated to performing and recording the works of that include Argentinian composers Piazzolla, Ugarte, Gianneo and Guastavino, as well as Albeniz, Granados, Villa -Lobos, Ponce and many others from Spain and Latin America, and bringing them to audiences all over the world.

For more information about Ms. Antonelli, including a bio, photos and discography, please visit http://www.rosaantonelli.com/.

