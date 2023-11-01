Pianist Polly Ferman and GlamourTango to Open Latin American Cultural Week with Concert at Manhattan's St. Mark's Church in the Bowery

New York-based Uruguayan-American pianist and Music Director Polly Ferman and her acclaimed GlamourTango will be in concert on Saturday, November 11 @ 2:00 PM at St. Mark's Church in-the-Bowery, 181 E 10th St. in Manhattan. This will be the opening event of Latin American Cultural Week 2023 - https://lacw.net/

This event will explore the African origin of Tango, with special guests the Alpha Omega Theatrical Dance company - African-Latin and African-American female dancers who will perform choreography by Enrique Cruz de Jesus, set to four pieces by Argentinean composer and bandoneon virtuoso Daniel Binelli, Other featured performers will include the singer Mariela Marco.

GlamourTango is a unique all-female international, multimedia music and dance show designed to pay homage to women in Tango. GlamourTango is educational and motivational: the ultimate homage to women's empowerment. Conceived by Polly Ferman and directed by her from the piano, it includes clips from 1940's-era black and white Argentinean films and takes the audience on a musical journey through the 20th century with a different and renewed vision of the role of the woman in Tango.

See a video about the performance at https://www.facebook.com/reel/1137839650724260. Visit the ensemble at http://glamourtango.com/. Tickets are $25, available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/polly-fermans-glamour-tango-a-celebration-of-women-in-tango-tickets-688808162757.

Polly Ferman has been called "musical ambassador of the Americas" by the Japan Times. One of the leading interpreters of the music of the Americas, her extensive tours as a soloist have included performances with the Symphonies of San Francisco, Colorado, Vancouver, and Indianapolis, as well as orchestras in Japan, Ukraine, Philippines, Brazil, in addition to recitals in New York, Tokyo, Washington D.C., London, Munich and Buenos Aires. She has performed in Cuba with the all-female chamber orchestra Camerata Romeu and is the Creator and Music Director of GlamourTango. Her recordings are available on Music Masters, Musical Heritage Society, PAMAR, EPSA Music and Sondor. She is a Steinway Artist, and Founder/CEO of Pan American Musical Art Research (PAMAR) and New York City's Latin American Cultural Week. Visit her at http://www.pollyferman.net.