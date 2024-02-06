Pianist Max Lifchitz To Perform An All-American Program At at the National Opera Center, February 12

Presented as part of the Composers Now Festival taking place throughout New York City.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

Pianist Max Lifchitz will perform an all-American program on Monday evening, February 12, 2024. The program showcases the great diversity of exciting styles evident in the works by living composers.

Admission to the recital is free (no tickets or registration required). First come, first served. The event will start at 8 PM and end at approximately 9:15 PM.

It will be held at the National Opera Center's intimate Scorca Hall in Manhattan (330 7th Ave at 29th St). It is presented as part of the Composers Now Festival taking place throughout New York City.

Livestream can be easily accessed @ https://www.youtube.com/user/NatOperaCenterLIVE.

Program:

ALLAN CROSSMAN Dances of Wind and Shade
OLATUNJI AKIN EUBA Scenes of Traditional Life
ROBERT FLEISHER Minims for Max
MAX LIFCHITZ Bittersweet and Wedding Cake Tango
EUGENE W. McBRIDE Excursion Up the Hudson
JOHN McGINN Three Preludes
HAROLD SCHIFFMAN Six Etudes

Active as pianist and composer, Max Lifchitz has appeared as soloist with among others, the Albany Symphony Orchestra, the Sheboygan Symphony, México's National Symphony Orchestra and the Neuchatel Orchestra in Switzerland. The San Francisco Chronicle described him as "a composer of brilliant imagination and a stunning, ultra-sensitive pianist" while the New York praised commented on his "clean, measured and sensitive performances." He is the director of the New York City based North/South Chamber Orchestra now celebrating its 44th consecutive season. His numerous recordings are widely available through AppleMusic, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube, Naxos and most other music streaming services.



