Pianist Daniel Gortler And Violinist Daniel Guedes In Concert

The Jewish Museum will present Israeli-American pianist Daniel Gortler and Brazilian violinist Daniel Guedes performing the music of Ludwig van Beethoven, Edward Grieg, and contemporary Brazilian composer Mozart Camargo Guarnieri on Thursday, May 16 at 8 pm. This is Mr. Gortler's fifth appearance at the Jewish Museum, and Mr. Guedes's first.

The concert program features Beethoven's Violin Sonata No. 9, Op. 47 ("Kreutzer Sonata"); Mozart Camargo Guarnieri's Canção Sertaneja and Canto No. 1; a selection from Edvard Greig's Lyric Pieces; and Greig's Violin Sonata No. 3 in C minor, Op. 45.

Tickets for the May 16 concert are $24 general; $16 students and seniors; and $12 Jewish Museum members. Further program and ticket information is available online at TheJewishMuseum.org/calendar or by calling 212.423.3337. The Jewish Museum is located at Fifth Avenue and 92nd Street, Manhattan.

The recital program will include:

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) Violin Sonata No. 9, Op. 47 ("Kreutzer Sonata") (35 min.) Published 1805

Adagio sostenuto - Presto

Andante con variazioni

Presto

This sonata for piano and violin is notable for its technical difficulty, unusual length, and emotional scope. It is commonly known as the "Kreutzer Sonata" after violinist Rodolphe Kreutzer, to whom it was dedicated even though he disliked the piece and refused to play it. Violin Sonata No. 9 stands as one of the pillars in the repertoire written for violin and piano, and one of the best known works by Beethoven.

Mozart Camargo Guarnieri (1907-1993) Canção Sertaneja (5 min.) Published 1928

Canto No. 1 (4 min.)

Published 1939

Composer Mozart Camargo Guarnieri was born in São Paulo, Brazil, and is considered to be one of the greatest Brazilian composers, together with Villa-Lobos and Claudio Santoro. He became known for composing in the "Nationalistic" style, using rhythmical and melodic material derived from folkloric music throughout his compositions. The two pieces to be performed offer a taste of música sertaneja, a melancholic and melodic style that had its origins in the Brazilian countryside in the 1920s.

Intermission

Edvard Greig (1843-1907)

Selection of Lyric Pieces (piano solo)

Published 1867-1901

Violin Sonata No. 3 in C minor, Op. 45 (23 min.)

Published 1887

Allegro molto ed appasionatto

Allegretto espressivo alla Romanza

Allegro animato

Lyric Pieces - in Norwegian, Lyriske Småstykker - is a series of short songs for piano, and are often considered Greig's most characteristic work. Some of his solo piano pieces are based on Norwegian folk songs, while others are his own work, flavored by the rhythms and harmonies of Norwegian traditional music. Grieg often used descriptive titles such as "At the Cradle," "Solitary Traveler," "Homesickness," "Little Brook," and "Little Troll" to suggest his musical intentions. These short songs were collected into sets of Lyric Pieces for publication.

Grieg began composing his third and final violin sonata in the autumn of 1886. While the first two sonatas were written in a matter of weeks, this sonata took several months to complete. This sonata remains the most popular of the three works, and has established itself in the standard repertoire. The work was also a personal favorite of Grieg's. The sonata premiered in Leipzig with well-known violinist Adolph Brodsky and with Grieg himself at the piano. Grieg built on Norwegian folk melodies and rhythms in this three-movement sonata, most notably in the middle section of the slow movement and in the opening theme of the finale. About Daniel Gortler

Daniel Gortler has performed as soloist with orchestras around the world, including the Berlin Radio Symphony, the Bavarian Radio Symphony, NDR Symphony, North-West German Philharmonic, Bochum Symphony, and Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, as well as the Houston, San Francisco, New World, Atlanta and San Jose Symphony Orchestras. In addition, he has also performed with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra as well as all orchestras in his home country of Israel. Other highlights include his debut with the London Philharmonic Orchestra, recital at Wigmore Hall in London and tours in South Africa, Brazil, South Korea, and Turkey, In the U.S., Daniel Gortler recently performed recitals at the Cleveland Museum of Art in Cleveland and in New York at Symphony Space, Rubin Museum, Lincoln Center, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 92nd Street Y, The Morgan Library & Museum, New York University, and Rockefeller University. Gortler has collaborated with esteemed conductors including Zubin Mehta, Christoph Eschenbach, Michael Tilson Thomas, Valery Gergiev. Yoel Levi, Franz Welzer-Most, Justus Frantz, Manfred Honeck, Steven Sloane, Mendi Rodan, Yoav Talmi, Noam Sheriff, Yuri Ahronovich, Leonid Grin, Dan Ettinger and Ilan Volkov. He has appeared at the Houston Summer Festival, Israel Festival and the Montpellier, Luzern, Schleswig-Holstein and the Verbier Music Festivals. He has also participated in a video recording of Mark Neikrug's Through Roses collaborating with Pinchas Zukerman.

Violinist, violist, teacher and conductor Daniel Guedes began performing at the age of ten. He received his bachelor's and master's degrees at the Manhattan School of Music, where he studied with Pinchas Zukerman and Patinka Kopec at the Pinchas Zukerman Performance Program. He has appeared in the United States, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, Norway, Italy, Switzerland, South America, and his native Brazil. He is first violinist for Brazil's Guanabara String Quartet, which just marked its fiftieth anniversary. Albums include Brazilian Impressions (2004), featuring works by Brazilian composers such as Villa-Lobos, Flausino Vale and Lorenzo Fernandez, and Beethoven Sonatas (2007), as well as two albums with Costa Rican guitarist Mario Ulloa. As a conductor, Guedes has appeared with several orchestras in Brazil, and was recently appointed Associate Conductor at the Barra Mansa Symphony Orchestra in Rio de Janeiro State, which teaches music to over 25,000 students in the city of Barra Mansa. Guedes will serve as artistic director of the Barra Mansa Internacional Music Festival, which will host its third edition in July 2019.

Support Public programs are made possible by endowment support from the William Petschek Family, the Trustees of the Salo W. and Jeannette M. Baron Foundation, Barbara and Benjamin Zucker, the late William W. Hallo, the late Susanne Hallo Kalem, the late Ruth Hallo Landman, the Marshall M. Weinberg Fund, with additional support from Marshall M. Weinberg, the Rita J. and Stanley H. Kaplan Family Foundation, Inc., the Saul and Harriet M. Rothkopf Family Foundation, and Ellen Liman. Additional support is provided from Dr. Kathryn T. Farley and Dr. Richard J. Lipton and through public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with City Council and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.

Located on New York City's famed Museum Mile, the Jewish Museum is a distinctive hub for art and Jewish culture for people of all backgrounds. Founded in 1904, the Museum was the first institution of its kind in the United States and is one of the oldest Jewish museums in the world. Devoted to exploring art and Jewish culture from ancient to contemporary, the Museum offers diverse exhibitions and programs, and maintains a unique collection of nearly 30,000 works of art, ceremonial objects, and media reflecting the global Jewish experience over more than 4,000 years.

Location: 1109 Fifth Avenue at 92nd Street, New York City

Hours: During the run of the exhibition, Leonard Cohen: A Crack in Everything, Jewish Museum hours will be: Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 5:45pm; Monday and Tuesday, 11am to 5:45pm; Thursday, 11am to 8pm; Friday, 11am to 4pm.

Admission: $18.00 for adults, $12.00 for senior citizens, $8.00 for students, free for visitors 18 and under and Jewish Museum members. Free on Saturdays and select Jewish holidays.

Information: The public may call 212.423.3200 or visit TheJewishMuseum.org.





