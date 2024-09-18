Photos/Video: Roustabout Theatre Presents LITTLE RED RIDING COULD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



See production photos from Roustabout Theatre production of Little Red Riding Could, a playful and mischievous retelling of the original fairytale written and directed by Toby Hulse, with music by Robin Hemmings.

Featuring original songs and signature Roustabout silliness, Little Red Riding Could dares audiences to step off the path and write their own story - what would you do if you could?

Nothing’s quite what you’d expect in the deep, dark woods. Little Red Riding Hood is no longer little, she no longer wears a hood and she wants to be called by her real name. She’s questioning everything. And so are Mother, the Woodcutter and even the Wolf!

Little Red Riding is created by the Bristol-based Roustabout (Dinosaurs and All That Rubbish, Luna, This Island’s Mine), and performed by actor-musicians Robin Hemmings, Rebecca Maule and Shaelee Rooke.

Little Red Riding Could will tour to theatres and schools in Autumn 2024 including Cambridge Junction (8 Sept), Little Lyric, London (14 Sept), artsdepot, London (15 Sept, BSL interpreted), the egg, Bath (21 and 22 Sept), Lighthouse Poole (28 Sept), The Lowry, Salford (29 Sept), Wardrobe Theatre, Bristol (5 & 6 October), Grand Junction, London (12 Oct), Taunton Brewhouse (19 Oct), Valley Arts Centre, Somerset (20 Oct), ARC Stockton Arts Centre (22 Oct), Front Room, Weston-Super-Mare (26 Oct), The Theatre Shop, Clevedon (27 Oct), Gosforth Civic Theatre (29 Oct), Barnsley Civic (31 Oct), Portsmouth Guildhall Studio (1 Nov) and Bridport Arts Centre (2 Nov). The show is suitable for everyone aged four and above.

Visit: www.roustabouttheatre.co.uk for more information about Little Red Riding Could.

Photo Credit: Craig Fuller