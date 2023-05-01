Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Wendell Pierce Hosts Special New York Screening For BIG GEORGE FOREMAN Starring Khris Davis

May. 01, 2023  

Wendell Pierce hosted a special NY Screening for the film "Big George Foreman" starring KHRIS DAVIS Sunday evening at the Sony Screening Room in NYC.

The evening started off with a reception followed by the film and a talk back with Pierce and Davis.

Davis made the film through the Pandemic and up to right before rehearsals began for Broadway's "Death of a Salesman" where Davis played Pierce's son Biff in the Arthur Miller classic reimagined revival this Season.

Check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron





