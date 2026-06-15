Photos: Wayne Brady, Billy Porter, Harvey Fierstein, and More in Rehearsal For LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Encores

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Rehearsals are now underway for the New York City Center Encores! production of La Cage Aux Folles. Set to open on June 17, this final production of this Encores! season will run for 15 performances through June 28. Check out photos of the cast and team in rehearsal below!

Check out a video from rehearsal here.

Tony Award winner Billy Porter will star opposite stage and screen star Wayne Brady. The cast also features Encores! alum Alaman Diadhiou (Jean-Michel), James Jackson Jr. (Jacob), Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins (Jacqueline), Rachel Webb (Anne), Peter Francis James (Edouard), Michael McElroy (Francois), Sharon Washington (Marie), and Lance Coadie Williams (Renaud).

Led by Director Robert O’Hara and Guest Music Director Joseph Joubert with choreography by Edgar Godineaux and tap choreography by Dormeshia, the Tony-winning La Cage Aux Folles by Harvey Fierstein (book) and Jerry Herman (music and lyrics) closes out the 2026 Encores! season.

The musical tells the story of longtime partners Albin and Georges, proprietors of a vibrant drag nightclub in St. Tropez whose world turns upside down when their son brings home his fiancée’s conservative parents. What ensues is a whirlwind of farce, heart, and “A Little More Mascara.”

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas