Photos: WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Enjoy the Plaza Hotel's WICKED-Themed Tea

The stars of Wicked on Broadway, Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz, enjoyed the Plaza Hotel’s Wicked-themed tea.

WICKED will be celebrating 20 years on Broadway on Monday, October 30.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships. From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked tells the story of Oz that you've never heard.