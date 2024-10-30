Photos: WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN Raises Money for the Harris Victory Fund

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Earlier this week, women of Broadway united for a one-night-only benefit of Carmel Dean’s song cycle Well-Behaved Women, directed by Schele Williams. All proceeds from the special night go towards the Harris Victory Fund and Democratic women in other down-ballot races. Check out photos from inside the event below!

In Well-Behaved Women, Dean brings to life incredible stories of historic and inspirational women throughout time with an emotional (and often hilarious) song cycle, celebrating the accomplishments and tales of powerful figures including Cleopatra, Harriet Tubman, Frida Kahlo, Billie Jean King, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Malala Yousafzai.

The cast included: Krystina Alabado, Kate Baldwin, Klea Blackhurst, Andréa Burns, Victoria Clark, Lilli Cooper, Hannah Corneau, Alma Cuervo, Natascia Diaz, Melissa Rose Hirsch, Natalie Joy Johnson, LaChanze, Ingrid Michaelson, Lauren Patten, Jessica Phillips, Salena Qureshi, Pearl Sun, Mary Testa, Katie Thompson, Jessica Vosk, Betsy Wolfe and Barbara Walsh.