Photos: WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN Raises Money for the Harris Victory Fund

The song-cycle was written by Carmel Dean and directed by Schele Williams. 

By: Oct. 30, 2024
Earlier this week, women of Broadway united for a one-night-only benefit of Carmel Dean’s song cycle Well-Behaved Women, directed by Schele Williams. All proceeds from the special night go towards the Harris Victory Fund and Democratic women in other down-ballot races. Check out photos from inside the event below!

In Well-Behaved Women, Dean brings to life incredible stories of historic and inspirational women throughout time with an emotional (and often hilarious) song cycle, celebrating the accomplishments and tales of powerful figures including Cleopatra, Harriet Tubman, Frida Kahlo, Billie Jean King, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Malala Yousafzai.

The cast included: Krystina Alabado, Kate Baldwin, Klea Blackhurst, Andréa Burns, Victoria Clark, Lilli Cooper, Hannah Corneau, Alma Cuervo, Natascia Diaz, Melissa Rose Hirsch, Natalie Joy JohnsonLaChanze, Ingrid Michaelson, Lauren Patten, Jessica Phillips, Salena Qureshi, Pearl Sun, Mary Testa, Katie Thompson, Jessica VoskBetsy Wolfe and Barbara Walsh.

Photo Credit: Chad Kraus

