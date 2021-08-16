Photos & Video: Kendra Kassebaum, Edward Watts and More Star in The Muny's SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS

The Muny opened Seven Brides for Seven Brothers on Aug. 13, 2021! Attendance for the opening night performance was 6,907.

Check out photos and video below!

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers' compete cast includes Kendra Kassebaum (Milly Bradon), Edward Watts (Adam Pontipee), Kyle Coffman (Frank), Leslie Donna Flesner (Dorcas), Shonica Gooden (Sarah), Garett Hawe (Ephraim), Sarah Meahl (Ruth), Harris Milgrim (Benjamin), Waldemar Quinones-Villanueva (Caleb), Mikayla Renfrow (Alice), Carly Blake Sebouhian (Martha), Ryan Steele (Daniel), Brandon L. Whitmore (Gideon) and Kristin Yancy (Liza).



The whistle-worthy ensemble that completes this cast includes Matthew Davies, Joel Douglas (Swing), Duane Martin Foster, Anna Gassett (Swing), Michael Hartung, Lynn Humphrey, Kamal Lado, Brian Shimasaki Liebson (Swing/Dance Captain), John Peterson, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Emilie Renier, Cooper Stanton, Daryl Tofa, Jerry Vogel and Rebecca Young. The company is joined by The Muny Kid and Teen youth ensemble.



As previously announced, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes with music supervision by Sinai Tabak and music direction by Valerie Gebert. Lee Wilkins serves as associate director and choreographer.



The production team leading Seven Brides for Seven Brothers includes scenic design by Michael Schweikardt, costume design by Amy Clark, lighting design by Jason Lyons, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Caite Hevner and wig design by Tommy Kurzman. The production stage manager is Larry Smiglewski.



The Telsey Office is the official casting partner for The Muny.



The five shows in the 2021 Muny season are: Smokey Joe's Cafe (July 26 - Aug. 1), The Sound of Music (Aug. 3 - 9), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Aug. 12 - 18), On Your Feet! (Aug. 21 - 27) and Chicago (Aug. 30 - Sept. 5). For more information, visit muny.org.