Photos: Tony-Winner Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Lead IN DREAMS At Leeds Playhouse

Leeds Playhouse has revealed the official production photos from IN DREAMS starring Broadway’s Lena Hall and the West End’s Oliver Tompsett as the world premiere of the brand-new musical opens in Leeds. Get a first look at the production below!

Written by Emmy and Golden Globe-winning and Tony and Olivier Award-nominated David West Read (Schitt’s Creek, & Juliet) and directed by multi-award winning Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, What’s New Pussycat?), In Dreams is a feel-good musical filled with love, laughter and the joy of living life to the full. Set to the soaring songs of Roy Orbison, this inspiring story tugs at the heart strings of the audience as they experience the iconic music in ways never heard before.

The production revolves around former lead singer of a country rock band Kenna, played by Tony Award-winning actor Lena Hall. As she reaches a critical moment in her life she throws the party of a lifetime in a family-run Mexican restaurant to reconnect with old friends, while keeping her deeper motivations a secret. Starring opposite Lena is the West End’s Oliver Tompsett as drummer Ramsey, with whom – as these new images reveal – she shares passionate and loving moments full of energy and laughter.

Manuel Pacific plays restaurant owner Oscar. Manuel appeared as Chino in West Side Story at Manchester Royal Exchange, and recently in the Donmar Warehouse production of City Of Angels at the Garrick Theatre. Gabriela García plays Oscar’s long-time girlfriend Nicole. Gabriella recently finished a successful run in A Streetcar Named Desire at London’s Almeida Theatre and also starred with Manuel as Maria in West Side Story at Manchester Royal Exchange.

Starring alongside them as married lyricist Jane and guitarist Donovan are Sian Reese-Williams and Noël Sullivan. Sian is known as DI Cadi John, the lead role in the hit BBC detective show Craith, and as former series regular Gennie Walker in Emmerdale. Her previous starring role at the Playhouse was in Alan Bennett’s Enjoy. Starring opposite Sian is Welsh singer Noël Sullivan, who first found fame on the ITV reality show Popstars as part of the winning band Hear’Say. Noël has starred as rock superstar Dewey Finn in the West End’s School of Rock and in the National Tour of We Will Rock You.

Alma Cuervo joins the company from New York as Oscar’s grandmother Ana Sofia; widower George is played by Richard Trinder, best known as Augustus Rockwood in the acclaimed Harry Potter movies The Order Of The Phoenix and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, as well as Sam Carmichael in Mamma Mia! in London; and Leon Craig plays Head Chef Tom. Leon joins the company after starring in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at Ahmanson Theatre Los Angeles and Apollo London.

The full cast includes: Mark Peachey as Officer Lee, Ensemble, Understudy Ramsey, Understudy Donovan, Understudy George and Resident Director; Fabiola Ocasio as Ensemble, Understudy Nicole, Understudy Bianca; Hannah Ducharme as Bianca, Ensemble, Understudy Kenna, Understudy Jane and Dance Captain; and Pablo Gómez Jones as Ensemble, Understudy Oscar, Understudy Tom, Understudy Officer Lee.

The band includes: Patrick Hurley - Music Director/Keys, Steve Bramwell - Guitar, David Keech - Percussion, Rachel Steadman - Violin/Viola, Nick Hill - Guitar and Gordon Davidson - Electric Bass/Double Bass.

The full creative team includes; Fabian Aloise - Choreographer, Arnulfo Maldonado - Set Designer, Fay Fullerton - Costume Designer, Catherine Jayes - Music Supervisor, Patrick Hurley - Musical Director, Howard Hudson - Lighting Designer, Tom Marshall - Sound Designer, George Reeve - Video Designer, Annelie Powell CDG - Casting Director, Stephen Kopel - Casting Director (US), Salvatore Sorce - Voice and Dialect Coach, Asha Jennings-Grant - Intimacy Director, Tania Azevedo - Associate Director, Paris Green - Associate Choreographer, Oscar Escobedo - Associate Designer (US), Verity Sadler - Associate Designer (UK), Laura Hunt - Costume Supervisor, Jon Chamberlain Associate Music Director Callum Wills - Sound Associate, David Callanan - Associate Video Designer and Alice Walters - Casting Assistant.