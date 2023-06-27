Video: See Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett in Rehearsals for Roy Orbison Musical IN DREAMS

IN DREAMS will have its North American premiere September 26 to November 12 at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre, after playing in the UK at Leeds Playhouse.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway! Photo 2 Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway!
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 3 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Auli'i Cravalho, Jordan Fisher, Norm Lewis, and More Will Lead Manhattan Concert Producti Photo 4 Cravalho, Fisher, Lewis, and More Will Lead CHILDREN OF EDEN Concert

Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett will star in the new musical In Dreams, written by Emmy and Golden Globe-winning and Olivier Award-nominated David West Read (Writer and Executive Producer Schitt's Creek, Author & Juliet) which will premiere at Leeds Playhouse from 3 July - 5 August. IN DREAMS will have its North American premiere September 26 to November 12 at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre.

Get a first look inside rehearsals below!

The story revolves around the former lead singer of a country rock band who, at a critical moment in her life, throws a party in a family-run Mexican restaurant to reconnect with old friends, while keeping her deeper motivations a secret.

Broadway star and Tony Award-winning actor Lena Hall will play lead singer Kenna. San Francisco-born Lena has vast amounts of musical theatre experience with a number of stand-out roles including Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, which saw her win a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical.

Lena will play opposite Oliver Tompsett as Ramsey, a fiery and passionate drummer who crashes back into Kenna's life after a long time apart. Leeds Playhouse audiences will fondly remember Oliver as Phil Davis in the musical White Christmas. He is best known for playing Fiyero in Wicked and Galileo in We Will Rock You in the West End, and recently created the role of Shakespeare in the multi-award winning new musical & Juliet.




RELATED STORIES

1
Bailey McCall to Succeed Whitney Bashor as Rachel in MJ on Broadway Photo
Bailey McCall to Succeed Whitney Bashor as 'Rachel' in MJ on Broadway

Bailey McCall will be joining the Broadway cast of MJ. She will make her Broadway debut as 'Rachel,' succeeding original cast member Whitney Bashor. Learn how to purchase tickets to MJ!

2
Reviews: Critics Sound Off On Goodman Theatres THE WHOS TOMMY Photo
Reviews: Critics Sound Off On Goodman Theatre's THE WHO'S TOMMY

What did critics think of The Goodman's summer musical The Who’s Tommy? Reimagined for a new audience 30 years after the original production opened on Broadway.

3
VIDEO: Watch Highlights from the 2023 Jimmy Awards Photo
VIDEO: Watch Highlights from the 2023 Jimmy Awards

The most talented teenagers from across the country took the stage at the Minskoff Thetare for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards, hosted by Corbin Bleu. Check out video highlights from the big night!

4
ROCK & ROLL MAN Releases New Block Of Tickets Through November 5 Photo
ROCK & ROLL MAN Releases New Block Of Tickets Through November 5

Rock & Roll Man, starring Tony Award-nominee Constantine Maroulis and Emmy Award-winner Joe Pantoliano, has released a new block of tickets. Tickets are now on sale through November 5, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BWW 6/27: Casey Cott Joins MOULIN ROUGE!, Jimmy Awards Winners, and More!Wake Up With BWW 6/27: Casey Cott Joins MOULIN ROUGE!, Jimmy Awards Winners, and More!
Lauren A. Marchand and Langston Lee Win Top Prizes At The 2023 Jimmy Awards!Lauren A. Marchand and Langston Lee Win Top Prizes At The 2023 Jimmy Awards!
Photos: Go Inside the 18th Annual BROADWAY JUNIOR CelebrationPhotos: Go Inside the 18th Annual BROADWAY JUNIOR Celebration
Brooklyn Academy of Music Lays Off 13 Percent of Its Staff & Reduces ProgrammingBrooklyn Academy of Music Lays Off 13 Percent of Its Staff & Reduces Programming

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video Video: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Video
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP Video
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott Video
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You