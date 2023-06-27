Video: See Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett in Rehearsals for Roy Orbison Musical IN DREAMS

Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett will star in the new musical In Dreams, written by Emmy and Golden Globe-winning and Olivier Award-nominated David West Read (Writer and Executive Producer Schitt's Creek, Author & Juliet) which will premiere at Leeds Playhouse from 3 July - 5 August. IN DREAMS will have its North American premiere September 26 to November 12 at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre.

Get a first look inside rehearsals below!

The story revolves around the former lead singer of a country rock band who, at a critical moment in her life, throws a party in a family-run Mexican restaurant to reconnect with old friends, while keeping her deeper motivations a secret.

Broadway star and Tony Award-winning actor Lena Hall will play lead singer Kenna. San Francisco-born Lena has vast amounts of musical theatre experience with a number of stand-out roles including Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, which saw her win a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical.

Lena will play opposite Oliver Tompsett as Ramsey, a fiery and passionate drummer who crashes back into Kenna's life after a long time apart. Leeds Playhouse audiences will fondly remember Oliver as Phil Davis in the musical White Christmas. He is best known for playing Fiyero in Wicked and Galileo in We Will Rock You in the West End, and recently created the role of Shakespeare in the multi-award winning new musical & Juliet.