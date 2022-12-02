Photos: Tony-Winner Idina Menzel Stops By & JULIET On Broadway!
The musical, based on the pop catalog of Max Martin, is currently playing to sold-out audiences at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.
The Broadway cast of & Juliet got a special guest backstage at their show this evening as Idina Menzel, the Tony Award-winning star of Wicked and Disney's Frozen, stopped by the Stephen Sondheim Theatre to take in their pop spectacle!
Check out photos of Idina's visit backstage here!
The production is currently playing to sold-out audiences at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street).
The new musical features songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber.
& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms.
Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.
