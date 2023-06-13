Photos: Tony Awards Fashion- See Who Turned Up And Turned It Out On Broadway's Biggest Night!

The Broadway community stepped out in style on Sunday night for the 2023 Tony Awards and we're rounding up our picks for the evening's finest fashions!

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

Click Here for More on 2023 AWARDS SEASON

The Broadway community stepped out in style on Sunday night for the 2023 Tony Awards! Below, we're rounding up our picks for the evening's finest fashions!

As always, the theatre community did not disappoint, with newly-minted Tony Award-winner J. Harrison Ghee, Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong'o, set and costume designer Clint Ramos, Jujamcyn president Jordan Roth setting a high bar with their androgynous high fashion, avant garde ensembles.

A number of trends dominated the red carpet this year with stars like Julianne Hough, Tatiana Maslany, and Lily Rabe and more giving gloves of all lengths a much-deserved comeback.

The sun came out in Washington Heights with winner Alex Newell and nominee Crystal Lucas-Perry glowing in gold and Oscar-winner Jessica Chastain outshining the corn in Shucked in a flowing yellow gown and cape. 

The men of Broadway kicked things up a notch this season in a big way. While many attendees favored more traditional, tailored suits in black and navy blue, guests like Tony-nominee Robert Horn and Tony-winner Myles Frost were thinking pink with nominees Kevin Del Aguila, Arian Moayed, and Isabelle Stevenson Award-winner Jerry Mitchell all winning in in white.

Embellishments added some welcome sparkle to the ensembles of KPOP creator Max Vernon, Josh Groban, Will Swenson, and Shucked composer Brandy Clark. Suits of all prints and textures dominated the carpet this year with Skylar Astin and nominees Corey Hawkins and Justin Cooley arriving in florals and brocade.

See photos of your favorite fashionistas who turned up and turned it out for Broadway's biggest night!



RELATED STORIES

1
Tony Awards Draw 4.31 Million Viewers; Highest Ratings Since 2019 Photo
Tony Awards Draw 4.31 Million Viewers; Highest Ratings Since 2019

Find out how the ratings compare to Tony Awards in past years! Winners included Kimberly Akimbo, Some Like It Hot, Leopoldstadt, Sean Hayes, Alex Newell, Bonnie Milligan, Michael Arden, and more. Performances included Funny Girl, Shucked, Sweeney Todd, Parade, and more.

2
Watch the 2023 Tony Awards Full Broadcast Photo
Watch the 2023 Tony Awards Full Broadcast

The 2023 Tony Awards are now available to stream online through Paramount Plus. The ceremony featured performances from the casts of “Camelot”; “Into the Woods”; “& Juliet”; “Kimberly Akimbo”; “New York, New York”; “Parade”; “Shucked”; “Some Like It Hot”; and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”

3
Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More Photo
Photos: Go Inside the Tony Awards With Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell & More

Take a look inside the CBS broadcasts and Pluto TV pre-show below, including photos of Bonnie Milligan, Ariana DeBose, J. Harrison Ghee, Jodie Comer, Alex Newell, Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, and the casts of shows like Kimberly Akimbo, Some Like It Hot, Sweeney Todd, and more!

4
Video: CABARET Celebrates John Kander and Joel Greys Lifetime Achievement Tony Awards Photo
Video: CABARET Celebrates John Kander and Joel Grey's Lifetime Achievement Tony Awards

An all new video has been released featuring the Emcees of London’s Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club celebrating John Kander and Joel Grey’s Tony Lifetime Achievement Awards!

From This Author - A.A. Cristi

A.A. Cristi is a graduate of the College of Staten Island with a degree in Communications/Journalism. She has performed both onstage and behind the scenes with La MaMa Experimental Theater Club, ... (read more about this author)

Photos: Tony Awards Fashion- See Who Turned Up And Turned It Out On Broadway's Biggest Night!Photos: Tony Awards Fashion- See Who Turned Up And Turned It Out On Broadway's Biggest Night!
Film And Stage Actor Treat Williams Dies At Age 71 Following Motorcycle AccidentFilm And Stage Actor Treat Williams Dies At Age 71 Following Motorcycle Accident
From The Winner's Circle: GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Star Sean Hayes Celebrates His Tony Win In The Press RoomFrom The Winner's Circle: GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Star Sean Hayes Celebrates His Tony Win In The Press Room
From The Winner's Circle: PARADE Composer Jason Robert Brown Completes His Acceptance Speech In The Press RoomFrom The Winner's Circle: PARADE Composer Jason Robert Brown Completes His Acceptance Speech In The Press Room

Videos

Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play' Video
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You