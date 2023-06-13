Photos: Tony Awards Fashion- See Who Turned Up And Turned It Out On Broadway's Biggest Night!

The Broadway community stepped out in style on Sunday night for the 2023 Tony Awards! Below, we're rounding up our picks for the evening's finest fashions!

As always, the theatre community did not disappoint, with newly-minted Tony Award-winner J. Harrison Ghee, Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong'o, set and costume designer Clint Ramos, Jujamcyn president Jordan Roth setting a high bar with their androgynous high fashion, avant garde ensembles.

A number of trends dominated the red carpet this year with stars like Julianne Hough, Tatiana Maslany, and Lily Rabe and more giving gloves of all lengths a much-deserved comeback.

The sun came out in Washington Heights with winner Alex Newell and nominee Crystal Lucas-Perry glowing in gold and Oscar-winner Jessica Chastain outshining the corn in Shucked in a flowing yellow gown and cape.

The men of Broadway kicked things up a notch this season in a big way. While many attendees favored more traditional, tailored suits in black and navy blue, guests like Tony-nominee Robert Horn and Tony-winner Myles Frost were thinking pink with nominees Kevin Del Aguila, Arian Moayed, and Isabelle Stevenson Award-winner Jerry Mitchell all winning in in white.

Embellishments added some welcome sparkle to the ensembles of KPOP creator Max Vernon, Josh Groban, Will Swenson, and Shucked composer Brandy Clark. Suits of all prints and textures dominated the carpet this year with Skylar Astin and nominees Corey Hawkins and Justin Cooley arriving in florals and brocade.

See photos of your favorite fashionistas who turned up and turned it out for Broadway's biggest night!