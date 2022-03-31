Photos: Tony Award-Winner Aaron Tveit Receives Sardi's Caricature

Tony Award-winning actor Aaron Tveit celebrated a milestone this week as iconic Theatre District eatery, Sardi's, honored the star with his very own caricature! Go inside Sardi's as Aaron celebrates the unveiling with his Moulin Rouge! pals Jessica Lee Goldyn, Ricky Rojas, and Tony Award-winner Danny Burstein!

Aaron Tveit is a 2019 Tony Award-winner for his performance in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, His other Broadway credits include Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal, Wicked, and Hair­spray. On television, Aaron has been seen in Grease Live! (Fox), Schmigadoon! (AppleTV+), BrainDead (CBS), Graceland (USA), Gossip Girl (CW) and more. Film fans will remember Aaron as Enjolras in the big screen adaptation of Les Miserables,

Located in the heart of the Theatre District, Sardi's Restaurant is a staple of the American Theatre dining experience. Many famous actors and celebrities have dined here since its establishment, with many being featured on its iconic wall of celebrity caricatures.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski