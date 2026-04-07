Photos: Times Square Trans Day of Visibility Showcase Led by Drag Star Lana Jarae

Times Square Arts presented its fourth annual Trans Day of Visibility Showcase on April 2, featuring performances curated by Black Trans Femmes in the Arts (BTFA). The event brought live drag, dance, and music to Times Square, highlighting trans artists and community voices. See photos of the event.

Headliner Lana Jarae, recently seen on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17, performed alongside drag artist Jada Black Lord, Miss North America Supreme 2025. The program also included a performance by The Masterz at Work, a youth dance collective led by Courtney Washington Balenciaga, showcasing styles including hip-hop, house, vogue, and contemporary dance.

Additional performances included a DJ set by Lita Da Doll, a set by hip-hop artist Miss Mojo, and a musical performance by Siss Thee Doll, the first Black trans woman to lead a Broadway national tour.

Remarks from BTFA Founder and Executive Director Jordyn Jay and New York State Senator Erik Bottcher addressed the importance of visibility and support for trans communities.

“As important as visibility is, visibility doesn’t equal freedom, equity, or safety. And our community has possibly never been more unsafe than it is right now…Stand with us, stand with justice, stand with love, and together we will win. We can make it so that we are visible today, and liberated tomorrow,” said Jordyn Jay.

“We love our trans siblings in our country and in New York. Here in New York, no matter who you are and where you’re from, there’s a place for you. It will always be that way,” said Erik Bottcher. “I want to give a big shout out to BTFA for an amazing performance and everything they do all around the city.”

The event took place amid ongoing concerns about rising anti-trans violence nationwide. Organizers emphasized the role of platforms like BTFA in amplifying voices and supporting Black trans artists through programming, funding, and community-building initiatives.

Black Trans Femmes in the Arts is a nonprofit organization that supports Black trans femme artists through programming, project development, and direct resources.

Photo Credit: Julian Lazaro



Masterz at Work

Siss Thee Doll

Jada Black Lord, Miss North America Supreme 2025

TDOV Headliner Lana Jarae

TDOV Headliner Lana Jarae

BTFA Founder Jordyn Jay

BTFA Collective