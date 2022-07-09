Photos: THE VIOLET HOUR At Rockwood Music Hall Featuring Mikayla Petrilla, Charissa Hogeland, Petra Jarrar, Saige Noelle And Eliza Kingsbury

THE VIOLET HOUR at Rockwood Music Hall featuring Mikayla Petrilla, Charissa Hogeland, Petra Jarrar, Saige Noelle and Eliza Kingsbury

THE VIOLET HOUR hosted by Mikayla Petrilla played at Rockwood Music Hall on Thursday, July 7th and featured the talents of Broadway's Charissa Hogeland, Pop Artist Petra Jarrar, R+B Artist Saige Noelle Bryan and Comedienne Eliza Kingsbury. Petrilla is donating all artist proceeds of the event to Planned Parenthood's Action Fund which specifically aids safe and easy access to a healthy abortion and supports the healthcare of folx with uterus. The evening was accompanied by musicians Thomas McEvoy on keys, Jamie Amadruto on guitar, and Kyle Milner on drums and featured original music and covers of Kate Bush, The Police, No Doubt, Stevie Nicks, Kehlani, Florence and the Machine, the Goo Goo Dolls, Cabaret, Lesley Gore, and New Radicals.



Mikayla Petrilla singing, Thomas McEvoy on keys, Jamie Amadruto on guitar, Kyle Milner on drums.



Mikayla Petrilla singing JUST A GIRL by No Doubt THE VIOLET HOUR at Rockwood Music Hall; Thomas McEvoy on keys, Jamie Amadruto on guitar, Kyle Milner on drums.



Mikayla Petrilla singing ROXANNE by the Police at THE VIOLET HOUR at Rockwood Music Hall



Mikayla Petrilla hosting THE VIOLET HOUR at Rockwood Music Hall



Mikayla Petrilla singing RUNNING UP THAT HILL by Kate Bush at THE VIOLET HOUR at Rockwood Music Hall. Thomas McEvoy on keys, Jamie Amadruto on guitar, Kyle Milner on drums.



Mikayla Petrilla singing MAYBE THIS TIME from Cabaret at THE VIOLET HOUR at Rockwood Music Hall



Mikayla Petrilla singing YOU DON''T OWN ME by Lesley Gore at THE VIOLET HOUR at Rockwood Music Hall



Charissa Hogeland singing KING by Florence and the Machine at THE VIOLET HOUR hosted by Mikayla Petrilla at Rockwood Music Hall



Charissa Hogeland singing KING by Florence and the Machine at THE VIOLET HOUR hosted by Mikayla Petrilla at Rockwood Music Hall



Saige Noelle Bryan singing original song SNEAKY LINK at THE VIOLET HOUR hosted by Mikayla Petrilla at Rockwood Music Hall



Petra Jarrar singing original song LOVE AGAIN at THE VIOLET HOUR hosted by Mikayla Petrilla at Rockwood Music Hall



Petra Jarrar and Mikayla Petrilla singing Jarrar''s original song REBEL at THE VIOLET HOUR hosted by Mikayla Petrilla at Rockwood Music Hall



Eliza Kingsbury singing HONEY by Kehlani at THE VIOLET HOUR hosted by Mikayla Petrilla at Rockwood Music Hall



Eliza Kingsbury singing HONEY by Kehlani at THE VIOLET HOUR hosted by Mikayla Petrilla at Rockwood Music Hall



Petra Jarrar and Mikayla Petrilla singing Jarrar''s original song REBEL at THE VIOLET HOUR hosted by Mikayla Petrilla at Rockwood Music Hall



Saige Noelle Bryan singing original song SNEAKY LINK at THE VIOLET HOUR hosted by Mikayla Petrilla at Rockwood Music Hall



Charissa Hogeland singing KING by Florence and the Machine at THE VIOLET HOUR hosted by Mikayla Petrilla at Rockwood Music Hall



Charissa Hogeland singing KING by Florence and the Machine at THE VIOLET HOUR hosted by Mikayla Petrilla at Rockwood Music Hall



Petra Jarrar singing original song LOVE AGAIN at THE VIOLET HOUR hosted by Mikayla Petrilla at Rockwood Music Hall



Eliza Kingsbury singing HONEY by Kehlani at THE VIOLET HOUR hosted by Mikayla Petrilla at Rockwood Music Hall



Petra Jarrar and Mikayla Petrilla singing Jarrar''s original song REBEL at THE VIOLET HOUR hosted by Mikayla Petrilla at Rockwood Music Hall



Petra Jarrar singing original song REBEL at THE VIOLET HOUR hosted by Mikayla Petrilla at Rockwood Music Hall



Eliza Kingsbury and Mikayla Petrilla singing STAND BACK by Stevie Nicks at THE VIOLET HOUR hosted by Mikayla Petrilla at Rockwood Music Hall



Eliza Kingsbury and Mikayla Petrilla singing STAND BACK by Stevie Nicks at THE VIOLET HOUR hosted by Mikayla Petrilla at Rockwood Music Hall