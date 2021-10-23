Photos: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Celebrates Reopening Night with DJ, Andrew Lloyd Webber!

The Phantom of the Opera is officially back and Broadway is Broadway again! Directed by the late theater legend Harold Prince, Phantom officially resumed performances last night, October 22, at The Majestic Theatre (245 West 44th Street) - the musical's New York home for all 33 record-breaking years.

As a part of the celebration, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and producer Cameron Mackintosh took the stage for a special speech, and afterwards Webber took to the streets for a special DJ set in front of The Majestic. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night!

Broadway's blockbuster phenomenon, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, directed by the late Harold Prince, is one of the world's all-time most successful entertainment properties. Produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, Phantom has been the longest-running show in Broadway history for well over a decade, and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented. On Broadway alone, the musical has played an unheard of more than 13,000 performances to 19 million people at The Majestic Theatre (245 West 44th Street). As much a part of the city landscape as the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty, The Phantom of the Opera remains an iconic New York City landmark.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera, has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. It is directed by the late Harold Prince. Musical staging and choreography is by the late Gillian Lynne. The Phantom of the Opera has production design by the late Maria Björnson®, lighting by Andrew Bridge and sound by Mick Potter with original sound by Martin Levan. Musical supervision and direction is by David Caddick and orchestrations are by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas