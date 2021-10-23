Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway's Back
Photos: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Celebrates Reopening Night with DJ, Andrew Lloyd Webber!

The Phantom of the OPera has officially resumed performances at the Majestic Theatre.

Oct. 23, 2021  

The Phantom of the Opera is officially back and Broadway is Broadway again! Directed by the late theater legend Harold Prince, Phantom officially resumed performances last night, October 22, at The Majestic Theatre (245 West 44th Street) - the musical's New York home for all 33 record-breaking years.

As a part of the celebration, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and producer Cameron Mackintosh took the stage for a special speech, and afterwards Webber took to the streets for a special DJ set in front of The Majestic. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night!

Broadway's blockbuster phenomenon, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, directed by the late Harold Prince, is one of the world's all-time most successful entertainment properties. Produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, Phantom has been the longest-running show in Broadway history for well over a decade, and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented. On Broadway alone, the musical has played an unheard of more than 13,000 performances to 19 million people at The Majestic Theatre (245 West 44th Street). As much a part of the city landscape as the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty, The Phantom of the Opera remains an iconic New York City landmark.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera, has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. It is directed by the late Harold Prince. Musical staging and choreography is by the late Gillian Lynne. The Phantom of the Opera has production design by the late Maria Björnson®, lighting by Andrew Bridge and sound by Mick Potter with original sound by Martin Levan. Musical supervision and direction is by David Caddick and orchestrations are by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

The Phantom of the Opera
Signage at The Majestic Theater

The Phantom of the Opera
Signage at The Majestic Theater

The Phantom of the Opera
Joel Grey

The Phantom of the Opera
Joel Grey, Phoebe Chaplin and Daisy Prince

The Phantom of the Opera
Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Phantom of the Opera
Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Phantom of the Opera
Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Phantom of the Opera
Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Phantom of the Opera
Tony Marion and Max von Essen

The Phantom of the Opera
Tony Marion and Max von Essen

The Phantom of the Opera
Alex Brightman

The Phantom of the Opera
Alex Brightman

The Phantom of the Opera
John Cobrda and Charlotte d'Amboise

The Phantom of the Opera
Charlotte d'Amboise

The Phantom of the Opera
Charlotte d'Amboise

The Phantom of the Opera
Conrad Ricamora and Emilio Ramos

The Phantom of the Opera
Conrad Ricamora

The Phantom of the Opera
Conrad Ricamora

The Phantom of the Opera
LuAnn de Lesseps and Richard Jay-Alexander

The Phantom of the Opera
LuAnn de Lesseps and Richard Jay-Alexander

The Phantom of the Opera
LuAnn de Lesseps

The Phantom of the Opera
LuAnn de Lesseps

The Phantom of the Opera
Richard Jay-Alexander

The Phantom of the Opera
Richard Jay-Alexander

The Phantom of the Opera
Richard Jay-Alexander and Liz Callaway

The Phantom of the Opera
Liz Callaway

The Phantom of the Opera
Liz Callaway

The Phantom of the Opera
Maxine Linehan and Carmel Dean

The Phantom of the Opera
Michael Arden

The Phantom of the Opera
Kaley Ann Vorhees and Eryn LeCroy

The Phantom of the Opera
Jay Armstrong Johnson and Will Beech

The Phantom of the Opera
Jay Armstrong Johnson

The Phantom of the Opera
Jay Armstrong Johnson

The Phantom of the Opera
Sierra Boggess

The Phantom of the Opera
Sierra Boggess and Stefano Da Fre

The Phantom of the Opera
Sierra Boggess and Stefano Da Fre

The Phantom of the Opera
Sierra Boggess

The Phantom of the Opera
Sierra Boggess

The Phantom of the Opera
Krysta Rodriguez

The Phantom of the Opera
Krysta Rodriguez

The Phantom of the Opera
Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera
Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera
Isabella Aurora Lloyd Webber, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Madeline Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera
Isabella Aurora Lloyd Webber, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Madeline Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera
Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera
Brian Moreland

The Phantom of the Opera
Michael Riedel and Curtis Sliwa

The Phantom of the Opera
Matthew Wilkas

The Phantom of the Opera
Imogen Lloyd Webber and Sierra Boggess

The Phantom of the Opera
Guest, Imogen Lloyd Webber, Sierra Boggess and Stefano Da Fre

The Phantom of the Opera
Phantom Fans pose with Phantom Associate Musical Kristen Blodgette

The Phantom of the Opera
Tamar Greene and Lindsay Roberts

The Phantom of the Opera
Leah McSweeney and Bunny McSweeney

The Phantom of the Opera
Leah McSweeney

The Phantom of the Opera
Jacquelyn Piro Donovan and Peter Donovan

The Phantom of the Opera
Aviva Drescher and family

The Phantom of the Opera
Luke Gulbranson

The Phantom of the Opera
The Audience

The Phantom of the Opera
Sir Cameron Mackintosh and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera
Sir Cameron Mackintosh and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera
Sir Cameron Mackintosh and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera
New York Senator Chuck Schumer

The Phantom of the Opera
New York Senator Chuck Schumer

The Phantom of the Opera
New York Senator Chuck Schumer, Sir Cameron Mackintosh and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera
New York Senator Chuck Schumer, Sir Cameron Mackintosh and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera
New York Senator Chuck Schumer, Sir Cameron Mackintosh and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera
New York Senator Chuck Schumer, Sir Cameron Mackintosh and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera
The Iconic Chandelier rises again

The Phantom of the Opera
The Iconic Chandelier rises again

The Phantom of the Opera
The Iconic Chandelier rises again

The Phantom of the Opera
The Cast

The Phantom of the Opera
John Riddle

The Phantom of the Opera
Megan Picerno

The Phantom of the Opera
John Riddle and Megan Picerno

The Phantom of the Opera
Ben Crawford

The Phantom of the Opera
Ben Crawford

The Phantom of the Opera
John Riddle, Ben Crawford and Megan Picerno

The Phantom of the Opera
John Riddle, Ben Crawford and Megan Picerno and the cast

The Phantom of the Opera
Deejay Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera
Deejay Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera
Deejay Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera
Deejay Andrew Lloyd WebberDeejay Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera
Deejay Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera
Deejay Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera
Deejay Andrew Lloyd Webber and LuAnn de Lesseps

The Phantom of the Opera
Deejay Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera
Deejay Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera
Deejay Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera


