Photos: THE OUTSIDERS Cast Attend MARIA Screening with Angelina Jolie

Jolie serves as a producer of Broadway's The Outsiders.

By: Nov. 12, 2024
On November 11, the cast of Broadway's The Outsiders attended a special Maria NYC Tastemaker Screening of Netflix's Maria at Crosby Street Hotel in New York City. Take a look at photos from the screening below!

In attendance from The Outsiders was Kevin William Paul, Trevor Wayne, Jordan Chin, Victor Tracey, Brody Grant, SarahGrace Mariani, Melody Rose, Milena Comeau, Barton Cowperthwaite, Tilly Krueger-Evans, Renni Magee, Sky Lakota-Lynch, RJ Higton, Alex Eckhardt,  and Miranda Cornell. Angelina Jolie, who plays the legendary opera singer Maria Callas in the film, was also present as was Candice Bergen, Danai Gurira, and Mira Nair.

Maria follows Maria Callas, one of the most iconic performers of the 20th century as she retreats to Paris after a glamorous and tumultuous life in the public eye. The film reimagines the legendary soprano in her final days as the diva reckons with her identity and life. Written by Steven Knight, with Cinematography by Ed Lachman, Costumes by Massimo Cantini Parrini, Jolie is joined by a star-studded cast, including Alba Rohrwacher (Hungry Hearts, Happy As Lazzaro), Pierfrancesco Favino (Padrenostro, Adagio), Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog, Dolemite Is My Name), and Valeria Golino (For Your Love, The Beautiful Game).

The film premiered to critical acclaim at the Venice Film Festival and Jolie's performance continues to stun audiences at New York Film Festival, London Film Festival and AFI. Maria will be in select theaters on November 27 and stream on Netflix on December 11. Photo Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix

Kathryn Leigh Scott and Angelina Jolie

Ed Lachman and Pablo Larraín

Pablo Larraín

Kevin William Paul, Pablo Larraín, and Milena Comeau

Pablo Larraín and Brody Grant

Siddhant Adlakha, Pablo Larraín, Ed Lachman, Angelina Jolie, Pamela Goldammer and Massimo Cantini Parrini

Milena Comeau and Tilly Evans-Krueger

Brody Grant

Pamela Goldammer

Angelina Jolie (C) and Mira Nair

Massimo Cantini Parrini

Danai Gurira

Milena Comeau, Miranda Cornell, Angelina Jolie, Renni Anthony Magee, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Kevin William Paul, Pablo Larraín, Melody Rose, Jordan Chin, SarahGrace Mariani, RJ Higton, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Anna B. Sheppard, Victor Tracey, and Brody Grant

Sky Lakota-Lynch, Jordan Chin, RJ Higton, and Brody Grant

Candice Bergen and Angelina Jolie

Massimo Cantini Parrini and Pamela Goldammer

Milena Comeau, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Renni Anthony Magee, Victor Tracey, SarahGrace Mariani, RJ Higton, Melody Rose, Kevin William Paul, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Jordan Chin, tTrevor Wayne and Miranda Cornell

Massimo Cantini Parrini (R)

Ed Lachman, Massimo Cantini Parrini, Pamela Goldammer, Angelina Jolie, Pablo Larraín and Siddhant Adlakha

Miranda Cornell, Sky Lakota-Lynch, and Victor Tracey




