Photos: THE LIGHTS ARE ON Celebrates Opening Night at Theatre Row

The production will run for five weeks,  through November 11, 2023. 

By: Oct. 12, 2023

New Light Theater Project, in association with Embeleco Unlimited, is presenting the world premiere production of THE LIGHTS ARE ON, a new play by Owen Panettieri (he/him), directed by Sarah Norris (she/her), at Theatre One at Theatre Row for a special limited engagement this fall.

From the award-winning writer of The Timing of a Day, Vestments of the Gods, Meaningful Conversation and A Burial Place, THE LIGHTS ARE ON marks Panettieri’s third New York stage production with New Light Theater Project. The production will run for five weeks,  through November 11, 2023. 

The cast of THE LIGHTS ARE ON stars Danielle Ferland (she/her) (Broadway: Little Red Riding Hood in the original cast of Into the Woods, All My Sons, A Year with Frog and Toad, The Crucible, original cast of Sunday in the Park with George. Other favorite NY theater: Tartuffe (NY Theater Festival), original cast of How I Learned to Drive. Film/TV: The Normal Heart (HBO), Mighty Aphrodite, Alaska Daily (CBS), Jessica Jones (Netflix)) as Liz, Jenny Bacon (she/her) (Off-Broadway: More Stately Mansions (NYTW; Herald Angel Award at Edinburgh Theatre Festival), A Streetcar Named Desire (NYTW), Heartless (Signature Theatre), In the Wake (Public Theatre); TV: East New York, Blue Bloods, all three Law & Order series) as Trish, and Marquis Rodriquez (he/him) (Best known for Queen Sugar, Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us, Modern Love and Monsterland) as Nathan.  Additional casting includes Carolyn Baeumler (she/her) as Understudy for Liz/Trish, and Hugo Wehe (he/him) as Understudy for Nathan.

When Trish arrives home one night to find the lights on and a stranger waiting at her bedroom window, she runs straight to her neighbor Liz's house for help. Though they haven't spoken in years, Liz invites her inside, but immediately Trish feels something is not right. The more Trish learns about how Liz and her son Nathan have been living, the more certain she becomes that a threat to all of their safety is quickly closing in around them.

Directed by Sarah Norris, it features casting by Gama Valle (él/him), scenic design by Brian Dudkiewicz (he/him), lighting design by Kelley Shih (she/her), costume design by Kara Branch (she/her), sound design by Janet Bentley (they/them), Krista Grevas (she/her) as wardrobe supervisor, and Danielle Pecchioli (she/her) as property master and scenic assistant.  Josh Blye (he/him) will serve as production stage manager, with Hugo Wehe as assistant stage manager, and Kleo Mitrokostas (she/her) as producing associate.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: THE LIGHTS ARE ON Celebrates Opening Night at Theatre Row
Jenny Bacon, Danielle Ferland and Marquis Rodriquez

Photos: THE LIGHTS ARE ON Celebrates Opening Night at Theatre Row
Jenny Bacon

Photos: THE LIGHTS ARE ON Celebrates Opening Night at Theatre Row
Danielle Ferland

Photos: THE LIGHTS ARE ON Celebrates Opening Night at Theatre Row
Marquis Rodriquez

Photos: THE LIGHTS ARE ON Celebrates Opening Night at Theatre Row
Director Sarah Norris and Playwright Owen Panettieri

Photos: THE LIGHTS ARE ON Celebrates Opening Night at Theatre Row
Director Sarah Norris

Photos: THE LIGHTS ARE ON Celebrates Opening Night at Theatre Row
Playwright Owen Panettieri

Photos: THE LIGHTS ARE ON Celebrates Opening Night at Theatre Row
Playwright Owen Panettieri and Luis A. Miranda, Jr.

Photos: THE LIGHTS ARE ON Celebrates Opening Night at Theatre Row
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photos: THE LIGHTS ARE ON Celebrates Opening Night at Theatre Row
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Danielle Ferland

Photos: THE LIGHTS ARE ON Celebrates Opening Night at Theatre Row
Jason Egan and Jill Furman

Photos: THE LIGHTS ARE ON Celebrates Opening Night at Theatre Row
Jenny Bacon, Danielle Ferland, Director Sarah Norris, Marquis Rodriquez, and Playwright Owen Panettieri

Photos: THE LIGHTS ARE ON Celebrates Opening Night at Theatre Row
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Playwright Owen Panettieri

Photos: THE LIGHTS ARE ON Celebrates Opening Night at Theatre Row
Danielle Ferland, Carolyn Baeumler, Jenny Bacon, Director Sarah Norris, Playwright Owen Panettieri, Marquis Rodriquez, Hugo Wehe and Production Stage Manager Josh Blye

Photos: THE LIGHTS ARE ON Celebrates Opening Night at Theatre Row
Josh Blye and Playwright Owen Panettieri

Photos: THE LIGHTS ARE ON Celebrates Opening Night at Theatre Row
Hugo Wehe, Luz Towns Miranda, Playwright Owen Panettieri and Luis A. Miranda, Jr.

Photos: THE LIGHTS ARE ON Celebrates Opening Night at Theatre Row
Luz Towns Miranda and Luis A. Miranda, Jr.

Photos: THE LIGHTS ARE ON Celebrates Opening Night at Theatre Row
Signage at Theatre Row



Recommended For You