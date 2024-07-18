Photos: THE GOSPEL OF JOAN (CRAWFORD) At 59E59 Theaters' East to Edinburgh 2024

The production stars Michael Bogardus, Clara McKenzie, Susana Gomez Laverde, Breene Halaby, Niray Almonte, Amanda Whyte, Divya Sarma, and Eka Savajol.
The Gospel of Joan (Crawford) by Sydney Green is being presented at 59E59's East to Edinburgh 2024 Festival.
The production is directed by Sofi Lopez Arredondo.
The production stars Michael Bogardus, Clara McKenzie, Susana Gomez Laverde, Breene Halaby, Niray Almonte, Amanda Whyte, Divya Sarma, and Eka Savajol.
Five would-be somebodies find themselves united in Hell, part of a trial run to solve Hell’s population problem. Faced with a poker match with the one and only Joan Crawford—these women must vie against each other for a spot in Heaven, while contending sins, histories, sexual identity, and their own dispensability. Because winning is more than eternity—it is fame.
