Photos: THE GOSPEL OF JOAN (CRAWFORD) At 59E59 Theaters' East to Edinburgh 2024

The production stars Michael Bogardus, Clara McKenzie, Susana Gomez Laverde, Breene Halaby, Niray Almonte, Amanda Whyte, Divya Sarma, and Eka Savajol.

By: Jul. 18, 2024
The Gospel of Joan (Crawford) by Sydney Green is being presented at 59E59's East to Edinburgh 2024 Festival. 

The production is directed by Sofi Lopez Arredondo.

Five would-be somebodies find themselves united in Hell, part of a trial run to solve Hell’s population problem. Faced with a poker match with the one and only Joan Crawford—these women must vie against each other for a spot in Heaven, while contending sins, histories, sexual identity, and their own dispensability. Because winning is more than eternity—it is fame.

Divya Sarma

Eka Savajol

Niray Almonte, Clara McKenzie, Eka Savajol, Breene Halaby, Divya Sarma, Michael Bogardus, Amanda Whyte, and Susana Gomez Laverde

Susana Gomez Laverde, Divya Sarma, Breene Halaby, Niray Almonte, Clara McKenzie, Amanda Whyte, and Michael Bogardus in the light of Eka Savajol

Niray Almonte, Clara McKenzie, Eka Savajol, Breene Halaby, Divya Sarma, Michael Bogardus, Amanda Whyte, and Susana Gomez Laverde

Susana Gomez Laverde, Divya Sarma, Breene Halaby, Niray Almonte, Clara McKenzie, Amanda Whyte, and Michael Bogardus

The Gospel of Joan (Crawford)

The Gospel of Joan (Crawford)

Susana Gomez Laverde

Susana Gomez Laverde

Michael Bogardus

Michael Bogardus

Michael Bogardus

Niray Almonte

Niray Almonte

Clara McKenzie

Clara McKenzie

Clara McKenzie

Clara McKenzie

Amanda Whyte

Amanda Whyte

Amanda Whyte

Susana Gomez Laverde

Susana Gomez Laverde

Breene Halaby

Breene Halaby





