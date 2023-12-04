Photos: THE COLOR PURPLE Character Posters Show New Look at Colman Domingo, Danielle Brooks & More

Click Here for More on The Color Purple Movie

On December 25, audiences will experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in “The Color Purple.”

This bold musical take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (“Black Is King,” “The Burial of Kojo”) and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

In anticipation for the release of the new movie musical, check out new character posters for the film, featuring Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi as Young Celie, H.E.R. as Squeak, Colman Domingo as Mister, Corey Hawkins as Harpo, Halle Bailey as Young Nettie, Danielle Brooks as Sofia, and Fantasia Barrino as Celie.

The posters accompany new photos from the film that debuted today. Check out the new film stills here.

The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley (“Maid,” “The Chi”), based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.