Photos: Swing Out, Santa! Blackhurst, Caruso & Stritch Return To Birdland

For the twelfth year in a row, Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch bring "A Swinging Birdland Christmas" to the iconic New York City stage with a five-night engagement. Rounding out the "festive five" is Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass/Eric Halverson on drums.

Audiences can expect to hear familiar Christmas tunes as well as lesser-known pieces like "Stuck in the Chimney," "It Happened In Sun Valley," and "Kay Thompson's Jingle Bells." There is also a musical tribute to the late, great Freddy Cole, a member of the Birdland performing family who passed away last year. Those wishing to listen to the tight knit trio during the holidays can stream or purchase "Christmas at Birdland" (Club 44 Records), wherever fine music is found.

Photo Credit: Matt Baker