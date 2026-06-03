Photos: Sting and Shaggy Perform for the Broadway Community to Celebrate THE LAST SHIP

Sting and Shaggy performed on O&M’s rooftop to the Broadway community to celebrate their New York return of The Last Ship, beginning performances at the Met next week. See photos!

As previously announced, Sting will star in a newly adapted version of his musical The Last Ship for nine performances at the Metropolitan Opera House from June 9–14, 2026.

This reimagined production features a new book by Barney Norris and new and revised songs by Sting, expanding on the show’s acclaimed, Tony Award–nominated score. Sting will portray Jackie White, the shipyard foreman at the story’s center, with reggae icon and longtime collaborator Shaggy co-starring as the Ferryman. Presented by Karl Sydow and directed by Leo Warner, this strictly limited engagement follows an international series of multi-night runs in Amsterdam, Paris, and Brisbane.