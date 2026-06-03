My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Sting and Shaggy Perform for the Broadway Community to Celebrate THE LAST SHIP

Alongside Sting and Shaggy, see photos of Stephen Flaherty, Lena Hall and more.

By:

Sting and Shaggy performed on O&M’s rooftop to the Broadway community to celebrate their New York return of The Last Ship, beginning performances at the Met next week. See photos!

As previously announced, Sting will star in a newly adapted version of his  musical The Last Ship for nine performances at the Metropolitan Opera House from  June 9–14, 2026. 

This reimagined production features a new book by Barney Norris and new and  revised songs by Sting, expanding on the show’s acclaimed, Tony Award–nominated  score. Sting will portray Jackie White, the shipyard foreman at the story’s center, with  reggae icon and longtime collaborator Shaggy co-starring as the Ferryman.  Presented by Karl Sydow and directed by Leo Warner, this strictly limited  engagement follows an international series of multi-night runs in Amsterdam, Paris,  and Brisbane. 

Photo credit: Andy Henderson

Photos: Sting and Shaggy Perform for the Broadway Community to Celebrate THE LAST SHIP Image
Stephen Flaherty, Nicole Kastrinos

Photos: Sting and Shaggy Perform for the Broadway Community to Celebrate THE LAST SHIP Image
Lena Hall, Sting

Photos: Sting and Shaggy Perform for the Broadway Community to Celebrate THE LAST SHIP Image
Sting and Shaggy Performance

Photos: Sting and Shaggy Perform for the Broadway Community to Celebrate THE LAST SHIP Image
Shaggy

Photos: Sting and Shaggy Perform for the Broadway Community to Celebrate THE LAST SHIP Image
Lauren Reid, Shaggy

Photos: Sting and Shaggy Perform for the Broadway Community to Celebrate THE LAST SHIP Image
Sting

Photos: Sting and Shaggy Perform for the Broadway Community to Celebrate THE LAST SHIP Image
Sting

Photos: Sting and Shaggy Perform for the Broadway Community to Celebrate THE LAST SHIP Image
Sting

Photos: Sting and Shaggy Perform for the Broadway Community to Celebrate THE LAST SHIP Image
Sting

Photos: Sting and Shaggy Perform for the Broadway Community to Celebrate THE LAST SHIP Image
Sting and Shaggy

Photos: Sting and Shaggy Perform for the Broadway Community to Celebrate THE LAST SHIP Image
Shaggy

Photos: Sting and Shaggy Perform for the Broadway Community to Celebrate THE LAST SHIP Image
Sting and Shaggy

Photos: Sting and Shaggy Perform for the Broadway Community to Celebrate THE LAST SHIP Image
Ali Louis Bourzgoi, Dean Maupin, and Brian Flores

Photos: Sting and Shaggy Perform for the Broadway Community to Celebrate THE LAST SHIP Image
Betsy Wolfe, Jessica Vosk, and Lena Hall

Photos: Sting and Shaggy Perform for the Broadway Community to Celebrate THE LAST SHIP Image
Jin Ha and Major Curda

Photos: Sting and Shaggy Perform for the Broadway Community to Celebrate THE LAST SHIP Image
Arturo Lyons, Omari Wiles, and Sting

Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Book of a Musical - Top 3
1. David Hornsby, Chris Hoch, David Hornsby, Chris Hoch - The Lost Boys
28.8% of votes
2. Cinco Paul - Schmigadoon!
23.5% of votes
3. Jim Barne, Kit Buchan - Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
23.3% of votes

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...


Videos

View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $77
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $59

Recommended For You