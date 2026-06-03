Photos: Sting and Shaggy Perform for the Broadway Community to Celebrate THE LAST SHIP
Alongside Sting and Shaggy, see photos of Stephen Flaherty, Lena Hall and more.
Sting and Shaggy performed on O&M’s rooftop to the Broadway community to celebrate their New York return of The Last Ship, beginning performances at the Met next week. See photos!
As previously announced, Sting will star in a newly adapted version of his musical The Last Ship for nine performances at the Metropolitan Opera House from June 9–14, 2026.
This reimagined production features a new book by Barney Norris and new and revised songs by Sting, expanding on the show’s acclaimed, Tony Award–nominated score. Sting will portray Jackie White, the shipyard foreman at the story’s center, with reggae icon and longtime collaborator Shaggy co-starring as the Ferryman. Presented by Karl Sydow and directed by Leo Warner, this strictly limited engagement follows an international series of multi-night runs in Amsterdam, Paris, and Brisbane.
Photo credit: Andy Henderson
Stephen Flaherty, Nicole Kastrinos
Lena Hall, Sting
Sting and Shaggy Performance
Shaggy
Lauren Reid, Shaggy
Sting
Sting
Sting
Sting
Sting and Shaggy
Shaggy
Sting and Shaggy
Ali Louis Bourzgoi, Dean Maupin, and Brian Flores
Betsy Wolfe, Jessica Vosk, and Lena Hall
Jin Ha and Major Curda
Arturo Lyons, Omari Wiles, and Sting
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